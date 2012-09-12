* Euro rises to four-month high above $1.29
* German court ruling supports demand for riskier assets
* Anticipated further Fed easing should aid stocks, euro,
oil
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks rose and the euro
climbed to a four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday
after Germany's Constitutional Court approved the euro zone's
new rescue fund, easing concerns about the region's debt crisis
and leaving markets focused on prospective further easing by the
Federal Reserve.
While the German court approval was made with some
conditions, it was enough to boost global stocks and cut
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
"Today's positive ruling from the court solidifies the view
that European officials are getting control over the sovereign
debt crisis," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The euro climbed to $1.2936, its highest since
mid-May. The euro zone common currency has risen more than 7
percent since it hit a two-year low of around $1.2040 in July,
boosted after the European Central Bank's pledge to do whatever
it takes to preserve the euro.
FOCUS SHIFTS TO THE FED
More gains are expected if the U.S. central bank implements
further monetary easing on Thursday. U.S. stocks have been
rallying in anticipation of further monetary ease.
The Federal Open Market Committee must decide whether to
launch a third round of bond purchases to lower borrowing
costs and breathe more life into an economy that is not growing
fast enough to reduce unemployment.
"It's all kind of hinging on the Fed and which way the Fed
chooses to go," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC.
If the Fed disappoints investors, cyclical stocks could
suffer, he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.97 points,
or 0.18 percent, at 13,347.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.14 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,436.70. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.54 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,109.07.
The S&P 500 index has advanced more than 9 percent since the
start of June on hopes for global central bank stimulus. But the
index has been unable to significantly pierce the 1,438-1,440
level, seen by many analysts as a significant resistance point.
Facebook Inc jumped 7.2 percent to $20.83 after Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg hinted at new growth areas in his
first major public appearance since the No. 1 social network's
rocky IPO in May.
Brent crude oil prices edged up 0.12 percent to $115.54 a
barrel on the German judicial decision, expectations for Fed
easing and rising geopolitical risk after militants killed the
U.S. ambassador to Libya.
"More monetary liquidity plus geopolitical risk equals
higher oil prices despite fundamentals like weaker manufacturing
and demand," said Kimberly DuBord, director of research at
Briefing Research in Chicago.
European stocks touched a 14-month high and the MSCI global
share index, up 6.5 percent since the end of
July, hit a five-month high of 332.42 before dipping back to be
up 0.4 percent at 331.82 as profit-taking set in.
The German constitutional court's ruling damped demand for
safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasuries and German bunds. That
led to more tepid demand for the U.S. Treasury's $21 billion
auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 16/32
in price, its yield rising to 1.76 percent from 1.71 percent
late on Tuesday.
Bund futures fell to their lowest since July.