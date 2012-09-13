* U.S. stocks rally after Fed again eases monetary policy
* U.S. dollar slides broadly against yen, euro
* Fed to buy $40 billion in MBS per month, starting Friday
* New purchase program is open-ended, tied to jobs
* Fed expects near-zero rates until at least mid-2015
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks and crude oil
prices rose and the dollar weakened o n T hursday as investors bet
the Federal Reserve's fresh dose of monetary stimulus would
improve economic growth.
The U.S. central bank initiated another aggressive stimulus
program, saying it will buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt
per month until the outlook for jobs improves substantially as
long as inflation remains contained.
Analysts said the Fed's move would have wide-reaching impact
and was part of a global shift toward extra monetary stimulus.
"You're witnessing global economic stimulus across the
board," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial. "The Fed's actions are occurring in conjunction with
the European Central Bank's commitments to support the euro and
amid talk that China could also deliver a stimulus package."
China's central bank cut interest rates in June and July and
has lowered banks' reserve requirement ratio three times since
late 2011 to free money for new lending. It could repeat those
measures to help shore up the world economy.
Stocks made strong gains after the Fed released its
statement, propelling the S&P 500 stock index to its highest
close since December 2007. The prospect of even lower rates
pushed investors to seek higher returns in riskier assets like
stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 206.51
points, or 1.55 percent, at 13,539.86. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 23.43 points, or 1.63 percent, at 1,459.99.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 41.51 points, or 1.33
percent, to 3,155.83.
The MSCI index of global shares rose 1.11
percent to 335.39.
The rally in riskier assets like stocks compounded the
strong gains already scored in anticipation of Fed action.
Oil prices rose on expectations the Fed move would encourage
investors to push money into riskier assets. including
commodities and equities, even though analysts cautioned that
the underlying weak conditions that motivated the Fed to act did
not favor robust demand for oil.
October Brent crude rose 94 cents to settle at
$116.90 a barrel, marking the sixth straight session the
international benchmark has traded higher.
U.S. crude rose $1.30 to settle at $98.31 a barrel,
off earlier highs of $98.58, the highest since $102.72 on May 4.
The dollar fell broadly, hitting a seven-month low against
the yen and a four-month trough against the euro.
The euro, which rose as high as $1.3001, has also been aided
by European Central Bank efforts to help euro zone nations
struggling with heavy debt to contain their borrowing costs.
"The Fed news was very bullish for risk assets and people
were quite comfortable selling the dollar against almost
everything," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at
Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. Treasuries rose, their yields moving lower.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 7/32 in
price. Its yield eased to 1.74 percent from 1.76 percent late on
Wednesday.
In contrast, the 30-year Treasury yield rose - but remained
under 3 percent - as investors priced in a modest inflation
premium in case the Fed's aggressive easing fueled higher
prices.
The Fed took another unprecedented step to try to drive U.S.
unemployment lower by tying its unconventional bond buying
directly to economic conditions.
The central bank also said it was unlikely to raise interest
rates from current lows until at least mid-2015, extending the
timeframe for such a move from late 2014.
The Fed said its purchases of $40 billion of mortgage debt
per month to keep borrowing rates low would start on Friday.
By buying mortgage-linked debt, the Fed hopes to press
mortgage costs lower and force investors into other assets,
lowering their yields as well.
An index of U.S. housing shares rose 1.7 percent.