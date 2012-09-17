* S&P down 0.2 pct, European stocks off 0.4 pct
* Euro/dollar flat, dollar index at seven-month lows
* U.S. 10-year rises, Spanish yields above 6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Stocks in Europe and the
United States slipped o n M onday as investors turned their focus
back to the challenges facing the global economy, including
Europe's debt crisis.
Spanish bond yields crept up above 6 percent while German
Bund prices rose 0.2 percent. The move in Bunds follows
steep falls on Friday, when markets across the world reacted to
the U.S. Federal Reserve saying it would pump $40 billion a
month into the economy until the jobs market improves.
Wall Street surged to nearly five-year highs on the news, a
rally that contributed to Monday's modest losses.
"We had a couple of days of pretty strong runs," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois. "It looks like a little bit of
profit-taking."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.77
points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,566.60. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.44 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,463.33.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.70 points, or 0.27
percent, at 3,175.25.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
stocks closed down 0.4 percent, pulling back from a 14-month
high hit in the previous session. World stocks
fell 0.27 percent.
Asian stocks were generally higher overnight, with the MSCI
Asia ex-Japan index hitting a 4-1/2 month high. Tokyo markets
were closed, although tensions between Japan and China over
disputed territory bubbled in the background.
"There is still good upside potential for stocks as we are
re-pricing the 'non-break-up' of the euro zone. We've just
started to realize all the downside that came from the debt
crisis," said Louis Capital Markets trader Jerome Troin-Lajous.
"Now, the main signal we need that would fuel this rally
won't be coming from the economic outlook, it will come from the
investment flows. A lot of foreign investors have been strongly
'underweight' European stocks and should start to switch out of
bonds and out of U.S. equities and into European stocks."
Commodities, including oil, gold and copper
- all of which rallied last week - leveled off on
Monday. U.S. October crude futures rose 0.3 percent amid
deadly protests in the Middle East.
"The market is certainly going to start to focus on some of
this geopolitical stuff that is happening over in Iran and the
Middle East because there is nothing else to focus on," said Ken
Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.
Fund flow data from EPFR showed Europe equity funds posted
their biggest net inflows since early May in the week to
September 12 as the ECB action encouraged more investors to take
on equity risk and move out of conservative debt.
While risk markets should get a boost from the U.S. stimulus
plan, organic growth is ultimately needed to sustain a recovery
and there are concerns about the economy's ability to generate
such growth amid macroeconomic headwinds.
"The Federal Reserve's decision to engage in an open-ended
purchase program reinforces the carry trade in the U.S. dollar
and risk assets. It is unlikely to produce meaningful change in
economic growth, in our view," Jefferies analysts said in a
note.
EURO FLAT
The single currency eased in European trade but traded up
0.1 percent against the dollar after weaker-than-expected
U.S. data.
"We are due some consolidation. We could trade below $1.30
again but will see $1.35 by year-end. It's a combination of
improvements in Europe and deteriorating dollar sentiment," said
Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
The greenback is expected to remain under pressure in the
coming weeks as the effects of the U.S. stimulus plan work their
way through the system.
It remained near a seven-month low against a basket of key
currencies on Monday and extended losses versus the yen
after the Empire State new orders index hit its lowest
since November 2010.
The dollar's drop in recent weeks has been contrasted by the
euro, which has been the strongest-performing major global
currency.
The rise has been supported by the ECB's plan to help lower
the borrowing costs of indebted euro zone countries, if and when
the countries concerned - chiefly Spain - ask for that help.
ECB member Luc Coene and French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici are both due to speak in London starting at 1500 GMT
and could provide fresh information following policymaker
meetings in Cyprus over the weekend.
The reversal of Friday's trend in currencies and stocks also
fed through into the bond market, with German Bunds, up
16 ticks.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
13/32, the yield at 1.824 percent.
"A lot of good news is priced in and now the market is
pondering whether or when Spain might require a bailout," said
Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire. "The realization is
dawning it might not be rushing."
Reflecting the uncertainty, Spanish 10-year bond yields
rose back above 6 percent. Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy has said he would not accept a rescue that
dictated spending cuts.
"The market has priced in an actual bailout and the longer
Spain prevaricates, the greater the risk the market will
strong-arm them into accepting a support package," McGuire said.