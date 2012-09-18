* Shares in Europe and U.S. fall for second day
* Concerns grow about Spain taking bailout
* Crude oil steadies after drop in previous session
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Shares in Europe and the
United States edged lower o n T uesday, dropping for a second
straight day as investors looked for reasons to extend a recent
rally amid signs of slowing economic growth.
Doubts grew over Spain's willingness to ask for an aid
package, raising new concerns about Europe's debt crisis and the
euro, while bellwether FedEx cut its profit forecast, darkening
the corporate earnings outlook.
In addition, the Swiss government cut its growth forecast
for this year and next.
Equities are coming off strong gains last week, when the
Federal Reserve promised to keep pumping money into the U.S.
economy and the euro zone's bailout fund got crucial backing
from a German court. The S&P climbed to multi-year highs while
European shares reached a 14-month peak.
Many investors said the pullback this week was to be
expected as investors took profits, especially in the absence of
fresh catalysts. European shares closed 0.4 percent
lower while the S&P lost 0.3 percent. Global stocks
fell 0.53 percent.
"Economic data is where the immediate focus is going to be,
but remember we are almost at the end of the quarter here - it
is a quarter where there is some concern about earnings and the
economic recovery going forward, at least in the near-term,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in
Bedford Hills, New York.
FedEx Corp cited weakening global economic
conditions for its reduced 2013 profit outlook. Its stock fell
2.7 percent.
However, Apple Inc, the most valuable U.S. company,
continued its meteoric rise as consumers sign up for the new
iPhone. Its shares, up more than 70 percent so far this year,
reached an all-time high and topped $700 at its session high.
Investors are becoming worried that Spain may try to avoid
accepting what would be a politically unpopular EU/IMF bailout.
Requesting aid is a condition for the European Central Bank to
start buying bonds of any troubled euro zone government.
"We take the view that delaying tactics by the Spanish
government to request aid could backfire and lead to renewed
upward pressure on yields because markets are effectively
assuming that an aid request is more or less a done deal," said
Rabobank economist Elwin de Groot.
Uncertainty was evident in bond markets. German Bund prices
rose 0.27 percent as the reversal of the recent falls
continued, though borrowing costs for Italy and Spain eased.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields dipped back below
the 6 percent barrier that was breached on Monday and were 5
basis points lower at 5.97 percent.
The euro dropped 0.6 percent, putting it back below
$1.306. The yen was also pressured, with speculation that the
Bank of Japan might loosen policy on Wednesday following last
week's move by the U.S. central bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.66
points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,545.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.86 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,457.33.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.63 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,174.05.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
12/32, the yield at 1.8013 percent.
Inflation expectations spiked on Friday after the Fed's QE3
announcement but have retreated from their highest level since
2006 with weaker equity and oil prices, according to analysts.
A measure of longer-term inflation expectations is the yield
premium, or inflation breakeven rates, on regular Treasuries
over Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS. The
10-year TIPS breakeven rate, which gauges investors' inflation
expectations, was 2.54 percentage points, down 5 basis points
from Monday's close. It rose above 2.70 points on Monday,
analysts said.
Sterling, as well as the Australian and New Zealand dollars,
softened against the U.S. currency after all three had made
recent sharp gains. The Aussie slipped after the Australian
central bank left the door open for a rate cut.
"Unless we get this (Spanish) uncertainty out of the way, we
expect the euro to face some resistance around its highs," said
Adam Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
Comments by Belgian ECB policymaker Luc Coene also put
downward pressure on the euro. He said o n M onday that an
interest rate cut, charging banks to deposit cash and a new
offer of ultra-cheap long-term funding were all potential
options for the ECB.
GROWTH FOCUS
Coene also warned that Spain's borrowing costs would jump
again unless it accepts an aid program.
But Madrid, which is trying to cash in on the current benign
conditions with two bond auctions this week, saw its borrowing
costs fall slightly at a 4.5 billion euro sale of short-term
debt. Greece also sold three-month T-bills.
A more serious test will come on Thursday when Spain
attempts to sell the same amount of 3- and 10-year debt. It has
not tried to auction as much in one sale since early March, when
an ECB decision to flood the banking system with cheap
three-year loans had temporarily calmed the markets.
Oil prices, up almost 10 percent since early August,
extended Monday's decline by dropping 1.2 percent on economic
grown concerns, which could weigh on demand prospects. Brent
crude is down 3.6 percent over the past two session. Gold prices
edged lower.
"Investors are really in defensive mode today, and probably
will stay that way until Thursday, when we get the fresh read on
manufacturing out from China," said Juliana Roadley, a market
analyst at Commonwealth Securities. A flash reading of China's
purchasing managers' index for September is due on Sept. 20.
Brighter news came from Germany, where the ZEW index of
analyst and investor morale rose more than expected in August
following the ECB's promise to preserve the euro.
"The rise clearly reflects the positive reaction to the
ECB's announcement of the new bond-buying program, which has
boosted financial market sentiment and significantly reduced the
big systemic risks to the euro," said Aline Schuiling, senior
economist at ABN Amro.