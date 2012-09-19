* Oil prices drop again on signs of increased supply
* U.S. equities tick higher, helped by housing data
* BOJ expands asset buying but broader impact muted
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. and European shares rose
modestly o n W ednesday after two days of declines, helped by U.S.
housing data, while the yen recovered from a brief decline on
the Bank of Japan's decision to ease monetary policy further.
Oil prices fell more than 3 percent and extended their
recent losses on comments from Saudi Arabia that it would take
action to keep prices in check. Prices also weakened on U.S.
data that showed crude stocks climbed far more than expected.
Equities have struggled for direction in recent sessions, as
recent accommodative policy moves from the Federal Reserve,
European Central Bank and now Japan's central bank are seen as
limiting downside, though concerns persist about Europe's debt
crisis and slowing growth.
Those concerns limited Wednesday's equities gains and pushed
the euro back above $1.30 against a mildly stronger dollar
.
"The Bank of Japan is following a similar path as the ECB
and Fed, which shows how sluggish their economy is, though it
shouldn't have much impact outside Japan," said Brad Thompson,
managing director at Frost Investment Advisors in San Antonio,
which has about $9 billion in assets.
"What's more important now is whether Spain will be able to
come to an agreement on fiscal reform."
Japanese stocks rallied to a four-month high after
the BOJ said it would increase its asset buying and loan
program, currently its main monetary easing tool, by 10 trillion
yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion.
European shares closed 0.4 percent higher. The MSCI
index of global stocks rose 0.31 percent.
In U.S. economic news, existing home sales rose at their
fastest pace in two years, the latest indication a recovery in
the housing market was gaining traction. An
index of housing shares rose 2.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13.32 points,
or 0.10 percent, at 13,577.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.73 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,461.05. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.82 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,182.62.
The Bank of Japan action helped somewhat to offset concerns
about tensions between Japan and China over a disputed group of
islands in the East China Sea, as it could cushion any negative
impact to Japan's exports.
The dollar jumped to 79.21 yen, its highest since
Aug. 22, after the BOJ's decision. It last traded down 0.57
percent on the day.
In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 10/32, the yield at 1.777 percent.
Brent crude oil prices sank 3.7 percent to $107.92.
Brent is down about 7.5 percent so far this week, though it
remains up 10 percent over the past three months.
Gold, which has a twin appeal as a safe-haven asset
and inflation hedge, shrugged off the concerns and held near a
6-1/2-month high of $1,772.49 an ounce.
China's economy remains a major worry for global markets.
The government said o n W ednesday the export outlook was grim and
demand may be weaker in the next few months than it has been so
far this year.
"With the European Central Bank, the U.S Federal Reserve and
now the Bank of Japan - the world's major central banks - moving
to ease, there will now be expectations for the PBOC (People's
Bank of China) to follow suit," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales.