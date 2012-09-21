* Euro rises vs dollar on signs Spain moving toward bailout
* Oil tops $111 on Middle East, North Sea supply worries
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Stocks and the euro ended a
week of slight moves with limited action on Friday, as a
late-day sell-off on Wall Street indicated continued concerns
about the economy's growth prospects and Europe's debt crisis.
Equities rose for much of the session on expectations that
Spain was taking steps to seek a bailout, helping for a time to
quell worries about Europe's lingering debt crisis. The
benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow, however, ended the day marginally
lower, while the Nasdaq eked out a small gain.
Oil prices rose on supply worries over tensions in the
Middle East and delays in North Sea shipments. Brent crude
climbed 1.3 percent above $111 a barrel, but still
finished posted a drop of 4.5 percent on the week.
The euro rose less than 0.1 percent against the dollar.
Volume was thin ahead of the weekend and the expiration of
options contracts contributed to the late-day volatility.
Traders said the euro may struggle to extend gains amid
uncertainty over the timing of a potential bailout in Spain.
"The Spain news was relatively small," said Joseph Greco,
managing director of Meridian Equity Partners in New York,
though he said "the euro-dollar currency play resulting from
that news was definitely something that we spoke about. But it
has been a lot of back and forth. I don't anticipate there will
be much more room there."
Sources with knowledge of the matter said Spain was
considering speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as
it races to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected
international sovereign aid package. The sources also said Spain
may freeze pensions, something that the country's deputy prime
minister later denied.
Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, dented
expectations, however, by saying that Spain did not need a
sovereign bailout on top of the package already agreed for its
banks because it was on the right path to regain the confidence
of markets.
Apple Inc, the most valuable U.S. company, rose 0.2
percent as it debuted the latest version of its iPhone
worldwide. The stock hit a record high of $705.07 before pulling
back to close at $700.09.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.46
points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,579.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.11 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,460.15.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.00 points, or 0.13
percent, at 3,179.96.
For the week, the Dow unofficially fell 0.1 percent, the S&P
lost 0.4 percent, and the Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent. The S&P
remains up 16 percent on the year, gains that have come on
concerted central bank economic stimulus measures, though
investors are now looking for reasons to keep pushing equities
higher.
European shares closed up 0.4 percent after having
briefly tested 14-month highs earlier. Banks led gains, driven
by Spanish banks BBVA and Banco Santander on
the expectations for progress in solving Spain's debt problem.
The MSCI global index climbed 0.3 percent.
The euro, which has lost around 1.5 percent since
hitting a 4-1/2-month high a week ago, was up 0.1 percent at
$1.2983, having briefly climbed back above the psychologically
important $1.30 mark.
The dollar fell less than 0.1 percent against a basket of
currencies to 79.352, bringing it closer to the
6-1/2-month low of 78.601 hit last week in the wake of
aggressive monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
With all eyes on whether Spain will call for aid, support
for the euro was seen at Thursday's low, which stood just above
its 233-day moving average at $1.2915.
Markets brushed off a well-flagged report from the UK
showing that plans to reduce its deficit have fallen behind
target as the European debt crisis has hit global growth.
The news followed Italy's warning late on Wednesday that its
recession will be far more severe than forecast, making it
harder to reduce the country's debt burden.
UNACCEPTABLE YIELDS
Underlining fears about faltering global growth, the World
Trade Organization cut its global trade growth forecast to 2.5
percent from 3.7 percent on Friday. The new forecast, dragged
down by Europe, would put trade growth at less than half of the
previous 20-year average.
In bond markets, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.751 percent.
Yields on Spain and Italy's 10-year bonds
were slightly higher, while demand for German
government bonds also eased as investors adjusted positions
ahead of the weekend amid the growing speculation that Spain is
preparing for a bailout. December Bund futures settled
at 140.14, down 0.05 percent.
The ECB's new plan that requires struggling countries to
submit to fiscal rehabilitation programs in order to qualify for
bond-buying support in the open market has been a key factor in
the sharp drop in Italian and Spanish borrowing costs and the
15-20 percent surge in major stock markets.