* World shares down 0.5 pct as growth worries resurface
* Weak German IFO business survey adds to economy concerns
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Stock markets and the euro
fell o n M onday as investors looked past recently announced
central bank stimulus plans and focused instead on weak economic
fundamentals and the euro zone's unresolved debt crisis.
U.S. stocks followed the trend as weak German economic data
caused investors to question the prospects for global growth.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.5 percent to
335.98.
"We've had such a strong quarter that it's difficult for us
to keep moving up, especially since we're so light on economic
news to trade on," said Oliver Pursche, president at Gary
Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York. "We're maybe
in a sideways market without a lot of action for a while."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.21
points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,553.26. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.54 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,455.61.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.83 points, or
0.72 percent, at 3,157.13.
Apple Inc was a big mover in New York trade on news
it sold out of its latest iPhone 5 smartphone, with the company
saying more than 5 million sold in the three days since it hit
stores. Apple shares fell 1.4 percent to $690.58 in midday New
York trade.
EURO EXTENDS LOSSES
The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar after a
disappointing survey on German business sentiment and
uncertainty over Spain and Greece undermined the single
currency. The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2911 and has
shed more than 1.5 percent from a four-month peak reached on
Sept. 17.
"German business sentiment as measured by the IFO dropped
further as investors remain reticent despite the European
Central Bank's 'bazooka' plan," said Christopher Vecchio,
currency analyst at Daily FX in New York.
The German data showed a drop in business sentiment for a
fifth successive month in September to its lowest level since
early 2010, showing even the strongest of Europe's economies is
succumbing to an economic downturn despite the European Central
Bank's recently announced bond-buying plan. European shares
lost 0.3 percent..
GROWTH WORRIES
Other parts of the currency market reflected concerns
surrounding global economic health. The growth-linked Aussie
dollar slid as a rally sparked by recent central bank stimulus
moves ran out of steam, while the yen and the U.S. dollar
, traditional safety zones, both firmed.
U.S. debt prices rose as weak euro zone data encouraged the
buying of low-risk government bonds, with the health of the
struggling global economy at the heart of investors' concerns.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell to
1.7129 percent from 1.755 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.
Spanish debt worries remained the other dominant theme in
debt markets.
Madrid is expected to present its 2013 draft budget plan
later this week and announce new structural reforms. The results
of stress tests on the Spanish banking sector are also due.
These could set the stage for a full-scale bailout although
European Union officials have said they do not expect Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy to seek an assistance program before a
key regional election on Oct. 21.
The slow progress likely in Madrid is driving investors
gradually back into the safe-haven German debt market, pushing
the yield on 10-year safe Bund lower.
The main commodity markets also moved lower as the
disappointing German data and a firmer dollar pressured prices.
Brent crude futures for November fell $2.48 a barrel to
$108.95. U.S. crude was $0.78 lower at $92.86 per
barrel.