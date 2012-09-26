* Euro dips to two-week low as austerity protests in Europe
grow
* Spanish stocks lead European stocks lower, Wall Street
follows
* U.S. government debt rises on safe-haven buying
* Spain's 10-year debt yield jump to 6 pct as pressure on
Madrid grows
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 26 World shares fell sharply and
the euro slipped to a two-week low on Wednesday as growing
opposition to measures aimed at resolving the euro zone's debt
crisis unnerved investors already skittish about the weak
outlook for global growth.
Investors focused on Spain, where the main share index lost
3.7 percent and yields on 10-year bonds hit 6 percent on
concerns about Madrid's commitment to reform due to violent
protests and talk of secession by the wealthy Catalonia region.
A general strike in Greece and signs of discord among top
euro zone officials over new policies to tackle the crisis added
to investor concerns, taking the gloss off recent moves by the
European Central Bank to calm markets by buying bonds.
International lenders are at loggerheads over how to solve
the crisis in Greece, threatening more trouble for the euro as
the International Monetary Fund demands European governments
write off some of the Greek debt they hold.
The euro fell to $1.2836, a two-week low, and traded
at $1.2842, down more than 0.4 percent on the day.
Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent and stocks on Wall
Street also fell, following European stock prices lower but not
as sharp a decline.
"The more jittery the market gets about when Spain will seek
aid, the higher yields will go ... The key will be whether Spain
asks for a bailout before their yields surge," said Paul Robson,
currency analyst at RBS.
Yields on Spain's 10-year bond topped 6
percent for the first time in a week.
Traders and investors active in the market have realized
that despite reduced risks, the ECB's bond-buying program does
not resolve all the problems in the euro zone, said Philip Shaw,
an economist at Investec.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
down 1.4 percent at 330.44 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 of top regional shares fell
1.8 percent, about double the decline on Wall Street.
Slowing global growth is likely to crimp company profits.
Caterpillar Inc cut its 2015 earnings outlook on Monday,
as have FedEx Corp and Norfolk Southern, both of
which are economic bellwethers because of their shipping roles.
"Buyers have reached a point of exhaustion after FedEx and
Caterpillar and the like, all of whom pointed to economic
weakness," said James Dailey, portfolio manager at TEAM Asset
Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"People had been buying on the idea that the Fed would prop
everything up, but if they can't, there's real potential for
panic selling," Dailey said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.99
points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,415.56. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.12 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,432.47.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 33.11 points, or
1.06 percent, at 3,084.62.
U.S. government debt prices rose for an eighth straight
session as worries that Spain's reluctance to ask for a
full-blown bailout would prolong Europe's debt crisis,
supporting a bid for safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
13/32 in price to yield 1.6267 percent.
Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, fell more than 1
percent to below $109 a barrel.
Brent futures fell 1.71 to $108.74 a barrel.
U.S. light sweet crude oil fell $2.16 to $89.21 a
barrel.
"It is 'Risk Off' today," said Olivier Jakob, energy analyst
at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland. "The Greek strike and
Spanish demonstrations are getting a lot of coverage."