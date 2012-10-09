* World shares fall after IMF forecasts weaker growth

* Oil jumps on supply concerns as Middle East tension mounts

* Uncertainty over Spain and Greece pressures euro

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 9 Global equities and the euro fell on Tuesday on concerns over the U.S. earnings outlook and a stark warning from the IMF about global growth, while oil rose on escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Government debt prices rose in a bid for safety as anxiety among investors picked up on the International Monetary Fund's gloomier picture of the global economy. The uncertain outlook for Spain and Greece added to concerns.

Equity investors were also in a cautious mood as they awaited the kickoff of the quarterly earnings season, due to start in earnest after the market close with the release of results by aluminum maker Alcoa.

"The tone of the market still feels greatly uncertain as we head into earnings season in the United States, and indeed the market is now focusing its attention that way as it seeks out bad news wherever it can find it," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.

Disappointing results could weigh on equity prices and the euro. Stocks and the euro move together 90 percent of the time, Reuters data showed, with the euro rising as stocks gain.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.31 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,501.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.29 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,444.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 45.46 points, or 1.46 percent, at 3,066.89.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top company shares fell 0.4 percent to 1,097.18 points, while MSCI's all-country world equity index slid 0.6 percent.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 6/32 in price to yield 1.7115 percent.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2902. The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.43 percent at 79.881.

Spanish bond yields rose after euro zone finance ministers said on Monday that Madrid did not need a bailout yet, adding to uncertainty about when the country will ask for aid, something widely seen as inevitable.

Concern about Greece also resurfaced after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi told the European Parliament Committee that Greece has made progress on reforming its economy, but has more work to do.

"Some things have improved in the last to two or three months, but I think the road ahead is still long and it's uphill," Draghi said.

The IMF, one of Greece's main lenders, said in a report that Athens would miss the five-year debt reduction target that is a condition for the country's 130 billion euro bailout.

Oil rose as fears Syria's civil war could drag in neighbors reinforced existing concerns about supply security from the ongoing dispute between Iran, Israel and the West over Tehran's nuclear program.

Brent futures rose $1.44 to $113.26 a barrel. U.S. crude climbed $1.40 to $90.73, also rebounding after two consecutive sessions of declines.

Copper prices steadied on expectations for further pro-growth policies from top consumer China, but later slipped as risk assets sold off.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2 percent at $8,165 a tonne.