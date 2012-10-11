* U.S. jobless claims' fall bolsters risk appetite
* Euro rises from recent lows, Wall Street shares higher
* Oil up on Mideast tension
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S stocks rose after four days
of losses on Thursday, while the euro pulled away from recent
lows as investor appetite for riskier assets increased after
jobless benefit claims in the world's largest economy fell to
their lowest in more than four years.
European equities, which had started the day on the
defensive, and commodities such as crude oil also benefited from
the upbeat jobless claims report.
"The data plays to the tune that the prior decline in claims
is not a fluke, and that U.S. labor conditions are if anything
improving," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy, at
Deutsche Bank in New York. "Nothing here to depress the better
start for risk today."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.4 percent,
to 13,397.40, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose to
1,441.44 points, up 0.6 percent, its first gain in five
days. The Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced, climbing
0.7 percent to 3,073.79 points.
In the currency market, the euro was the primary beneficiary
of improved market sentiment, as it pulled away from a more than
one-week low. It was last at $1.2948, up 0.6 percent, rising for
the first time in four days.
Spanish bond yields, however, rose to near the critical 6.0
percent mark after a heavy credit downgrade of Spain from
ratings firm Standard & Poor's, although hopes it could help
persuade Madrid to take a bailout partly supported European
stocks, analysts said.
S&P cut Spain's rating two notches to BBB-minus, one step
from junk status, late on Wednesday, warning that an
intensifying recession and poor response from euro zone
policymakers to the crisis had left Spain highly vulnerable.
Markets expect Spain to be the first of the euro zone's "big
four" economies to require a rescue package.
Spanish bonds fell, with 10-year yields rising to 5.85
percent, edging back towards the 6.0 percent level
that economists see as too expensive to sustain.
"We are working on the assumption that Spain will make a
request for aid and so the only uncertainty comes from pinning
down exactly when that will occur," said Nick Matthews, Senior
European economist at Nomura in London.
EUROPEAN EQUITIES
Pan-European equities swung back into positive territory by
mid-morning on hopes the S&P downgrade, and calls from the head
of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, for urgent action, would shepherd
Spain into an aid request and pave the way for the ECB to buy
its bonds.
Lagarde said in Tokyo that political wrangling was adding to
global economic uncertainty and prodded the world's rich
countries to take swifter action as Europe's debt crisis drags
on.
The Euro STOXX 50, which has lost 3.0 percent
since the start of the week, clawed back from early morning
falls.
Germany's DAX, France's CAC, London's FTSE
also reversed losses, including Madrid's IBEX
and Milan's FTSE MIB.
S&P's timing for its Spanish downgrade did not help fellow
euro zone struggler Italy, as its borrowing costs rose to the
highest since mid-July -- before the ECB's pledges to keep the
euro intact -- at an auction of 6 billion euros of mainly
three-year bonds..
MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS PERSIST
Tensions in the Middle East also played a factor in
Thursday's higher oil prices. U.S. crude futures rose 1.7
percent to $92.84 per barrel.
Turkey scrambled fighters and briefly detained a Syrian
passenger plane on Wednesday, suspecting it of carrying military
equipment from Moscow, while Turkey's military chief warned of a
more forceful response if shelling continued to spill over the
border.
Gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,771.20 after dropping
more than 1 percent over the last four sessions, although gloom
over the euro zone debt crisis that is supporting the dollar is
expected to dull some of its shine.