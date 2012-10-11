* U.S. jobless claims' fall bolsters risk appetite
* Euro rises from recent lows, Wall Street shares higher
* Oil above $115 a barrel on Mideast tension
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S stocks rose after four
days of losses on Thursday, helped by further signs of
improvement in the labor market in the world's largest economy,
while the euro recovered some ground after the IMF said euro
zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits.
Brent crude oil reached its highest in a month, lifted by
escalating tension between Syria and Turkey.
Claims for U.S. jobless benefits fell last week to the
lowest level in more than four and a half years, in Labor
Department data on Thursday that may provide a boost to
President Barack Obama a month before voters go to the polls.
"We're starting to hear noise about companies hiring, and
that's what the market is waiting for," said Jordan Waxman,
managing director Hightower Advisors in New York.
"Without labor market improvement, we can't get a
sustainable rally. The numbers seem to be moving in the right
direction."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 33.02 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 13,377.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 6.20 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,438.76. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.54 points, or 0.31
percent, to 3,061.32.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended up 0.9 percent, while
the MSCI global index gained 0.5 percent.
In the currency market, the euro was the primary beneficiary
of improved market sentiment, as it recovered from a more than
one-week low. It was last at $1.2948, up 0.6 percent, rising for
the first time in four days.
Spanish bond yields turned lower by late morning, erasing an
earlier spike to near the critical 6.0 percent mark after
Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit rating late
Wednesday.
S&P cut Spain's rating two notches to BBB-minus, one step
from junk status, late on Wednesday, warning that an
intensifying recession and poor response from euro zone
policymakers to the crisis had left Spain highly vulnerable.
Ten-year Spanish yields were down 4.4 basis
points on the day at 5.78 percent, having hit a session high at
5.96 percent earlier.
Markets expect Spain to be the first of the euro zone's "big
four" economies to require a rescue package.
"We are working on the assumption that Spain will make a
request for aid and so the only uncertainty comes from pinning
down exactly when that will occur," said Nick Matthews, Senior
European economist at Nomura in London.
There was some hope the S&P downgrade, and calls from the
head of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, for urgent action, would
shepherd Spain into an aid request and pave the way for the ECB
to buy its bonds.
Lagarde said in Tokyo that political wrangling was adding to
global economic uncertainty and prodded the world's rich
countries to take swifter action as Europe's debt crisis drags
on.
Tensions in the Middle East pushed Brent crude above
$115 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 90 cents to $92.15
per barrel.
Turkey scrambled fighters and briefly detained a Syrian
passenger plane on Wednesday, suspecting it of carrying military
equipment from Moscow, while Turkey's military chief warned of a
more forceful response if shelling continued to spill over the
border.