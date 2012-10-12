* Shares falter on earnings season nervousness

* Euro in range as investors await more clarity

* Brent crude falls below $115 a barrel

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Oct 12 Early gains in U.S. stocks faded on Friday as investors fretted over what is expected to be a weak earnings season, while gains in the euro were checked by uncertainty over whether and when Spain would request help with its finances.

Investors failed to be cheered even by data showing Americans were the most upbeat they've been in five years, and sterling results from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo .

"There's a lot of trepidation about earnings season," said Randy Warren, chief investment officer of Warren Financial Service in Exton, Pennsylvania.

"The predictions have been for weaker earnings, and we've heard a few companies saying things are slowing down a little bit in various places, especially overseas."

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 10.25 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,336.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 2.89 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,429.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 2.80 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,046.61.

Weak global demand has heightened concerns over the prospects for corporate earnings growth. As a group, S&P 500 companies' quarterly earnings are expected to fall 3 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data, marking the first decline in three years.

Shares of JPMorgan, which had surged before the market's open, and those of Wells Fargo, were lower in late morning trading.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.3 percent. The MSCI world stock index lost 0.1 percent.

The euro rose against the dollar and yen, but the currency looked likely to struggle for traction. A bailout request from indebted Spain is seen as positive for the euro as it would remove another layer of uncertainty in financial markets and activate the European Central Bank's bond-buying program, aimed at lowering borrowing costs for troubled euro zone economies.

"There seems to be more optimism the next hurdle will be knocked over and that hurdle is Spain," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co LLC.

That's "why you're seeing the dollar index lower, in response to risk-on, and that's translating into a much stronger euro," he said.

The euro was at $1.2969, up 0.3 percent on the day but down 0.4 percent week-on-week. It has traded in a tight range roughly between $1.28 and $1.3170 since mid-September.

The dollar was off 0.1 percent against a basket of other major currencies.

Many markets have become stuck in ranges since the start of the month as investors wait to see whether Spain requests a bailout, a prerequisite for the ECB to buys its bonds.

The bloc has another opportunity to make progress with its crisis strategy when EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday.

Brent oil fell below $115 a barrel after a prediction of a further decline in oil consumption and higher supplies offset concerns about potential output disruptions in the Middle East.

Brent crude was down $1.35 to $114.36 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 18 cents to $91.89.

On the data front, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's index on U.S. consumer sentiment rose to 83.1 in early October, from 78.3 a month earlier, to its highest since September 2007.

Meanwhile, producer prices rose more than expected in September, but underlying inflation pressures were muted.