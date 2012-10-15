* Euro flat as market waits for Spanish plans
* Chinese export data bullish, eyes on GDP
* Greek benchmark yields at lowest since Aug 2011
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 15 Global stocks were little
changed on Monday as traders awaited details on financial help
for Spain and a new aid package for Greece, while oil prices
fell on an outlook for weak demand.
Data showing a much higher than expected rate of growth in
Chinese exports gave risk markets support, but caution remained
ahead of data expected to show the world's second-largest
economy in September closed its seventh straight quarter of
slowing growth.
Wall Street was little changed in choppy morning trading
even as Citigroup climbed 2.3 percent following its earnings
results. Better than expected retail sales data that signalled
stronger U.S. growth failed to boost equities.
"The market is in a wait-and-see approach, wanting
resolution with Europe, and that's why even with positive
results in earnings and data you're still not seeing much
follow-through," said Matt McCormick, a money manager at
Cincinnati-based Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which has $6.2 billion in
assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 15.78 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 13,344.63. The S&P 500 edged up 0.56
point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,429.15. The Nasdaq Composite
dipped 2.28 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,041.84.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.3 percent and an MSCI index of global shares
added less than 0.1 percent.
Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next
month and if it does the request would likely be dealt with a
revised loan program for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus, euro
zone officials said.
The package for Spain would cost Italy the equivalent of 1.5
percent of its economic output, the finance minister in Rome was
quoted as saying on Monday.
The euro surrendered gains to trade little changed against
the U.S. dollar on Monday as traders looked for more clarity on
a potential Spanish bailout.
Uncertainty over when Madrid will ask for financial aid,
and over whether Greece can agree on new austerity measures with
its indebted lenders, has discouraged some investors from buying
the euro in recent weeks.
At the same time, expectations that the single currency will
rally once Spain seeks a rescue package have kept market players
from betting heavily against it.
"Spain has yet to request a bailout, and the IMF suggestion
of a rescheduling of repayment terms for Greece has received
mixed support," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto.
The single currency was trading up 0.05 percent at $1.2957
.
Brent futures fell as worries over weak global oil
demand tempered positive Chinese and U.S. data.
Brent crude was down 96 cents to $113.66 a barrel , after
sliding 75 cents in the previous session. U.S. oil was
down $2 at $89.86.
Signs that Greece may get a fresh aid package prompted big
gains in Greek debt, where yields fell to their lowest since
August 2011.
The benchmark Greek 10-year bond yield was
down on the day at 17.50 percent, although traders noted the
moves were not based on large-scale buying.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 3/32, with the yield at 1.6664 percent.
Demand for Greek bonds has been steadily improving as a
result of recent comments from German officials, including
Chancellor Angela Merkel, about the Athens government's efforts
on economic reform. This has eased fears that Greece would
ultimately forced out of the euro zone.