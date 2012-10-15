* Euro flat as market waits for Spanish plans
* Chinese export data bullish, eyes on GDP
* Greek benchmark yields at lowest since Aug 2011
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 15 Global stocks rose on Monday on
a much higher-than-expected rate of growth in Chinese exports
and hopes Spain was close to asking for a bailout, while copper
touched a one-month low on an outlook for weak demand.
Upbeat earnings from Citigroup and U.S. retail sales data
offered some support, but caution remained ahead of data due o n
Th ursday expected to show China, the world's second-largest
economy, closed its seventh straight quarter of slowing growth
in September.
Wall Street rose in choppy trading following last week's
declines, the largest in four months, as Citigroup posted solid
earnings and stronger September retail sales signaled steady
U.S. growth.
"After big declines last week we have a strong Citi earnings
and positive European news. In the short term it takes European
stress out and allows markets to focus on earnings and the U.S.
consumer," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
Citigroup shares rose as much as 4.9 percent to
$36.47, the highest in more than six months.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.03 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 13,388.88. The S&P 500 gained 5.86
points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,434.45. The Nasdaq Composite
added 7.49 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,051.60.
The S&P was holding above technical support at its 50-day
average, just above 1,429. The average is at its highest since
February 2008.
An MSCI index of global shares added 0.3 percent
while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed up 0.48 percent.
Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next
month and if it does, the request would likely be dealt with
alongside a revised loan program for Greece and a bailout for
Cyprus, euro zone officials said.
The euro surrendered gains to trade slightly lower against
the U.S. dollar as traders looked for more clarity on the
potential bailout for Spain.
Uncertainty over when Madrid will ask for financial aid -- a
condition for a bailout -- and over whether Greece can agree on
new austerity measures with its indebted lenders, has
discouraged some investors from buying the euro in recent weeks.
At the same time, expectations that the single currency will
rally once Spain seeks a rescue package have kept market players
from betting heavily against it.
"With no important data due the rest of today, headlines out
of Europe will be the main driver over the coming 24 hours,"
said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New
York.
The single currency was trading down 0.02 percent at $1.2949
.
Signs that Greece may get a fresh aid package prompted big
gains in Greek debt. The benchmark Greek 10-year bond yield
was down on the day at 17.55 percent, the lowest
since August 2011.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 3/32, with the yield at 1.6664 percent.
Demand for Greek bonds has been steadily improving as a
result of recent comments from German officials, including
Chancellor Angela Merkel, about the Athens government's efforts
on economic reform. This has eased fears that Greece would
ultimately be forced out of the euro zone.
Benchmark copper touched a one-month low on the
London Metal Exchange on concerns about demand from China. Basic
materials overall were posting losses, with the Thomson
Reuters/Jefferies CRB commodities index off 1 percent.
Brent futures were flat as worries over weak global
oil demand tempered positive Chinese and U.S. data.
Brent crude was up 1 cent to $114.61 a barrel, after sliding
75 cents in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 1.3
percent at $90.70.