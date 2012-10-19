* World stock indices lower, euro dips after rally this week
* GE, McDonald's results disappoint, clip recent Wall Street
rally
* Euro eases after U.S. home resales slip
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 19 World stocks fell on Friday as
investors took a dim view of U.S. corporate earnings after
General Electric and McDonald's disappointed and shrugged off
improving signs in Europe's debt saga, which helped boost
government bond prices.
The euro fell to a session low against the dollar as risk
appetite eased after a report showed U.S. home resales fell in
September, a reminder that America's housing sector is a long
way from a full recovery.
The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3029 after
falling as low as $1.3018.
Revenue missed analysts' expectations at GE due to
unfavorable exchange rates, while McDonald's profits
also missed expectations because of the weak global economy.
Of the 116 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far in
the U.S. earnings season, 60 percent have exceeded analysts'
estimates, a rate lower than the 67 percent pace of the previous
four quarters, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 109.01
points, or 0.80 percent, at 13,439.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.04 points, or 0.76 percent, at
1,446.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.07
points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,041.80.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
down 0.7 percent at 335.71. In Europe, the pan-regional Euro
STOXX 50 was down 1.1 percent.
U.S. Treasury prices edged up as selling pressure that has
hurt the market the past four days subsided. Recent stronger
U.S. economic data and hopes that European leaders are taking
steps to resolve their debt crisis caused a dramatic jump in
Treasuries yields this week amid heavy selling of the debt.
The market is also now pricing in an expectation that the
Federal Reserve will start raising rates in 2014, instead of
2015, for the first time since before Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole in August, said Jim Vogel,
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"The question everyone is asking is 'Was QE3 even
necessary?' given that we are already seeing evidence of a nice
third-quarter rebound," he said.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
9/32 to yield 1.7993 percent.
Brent oil prices traded near break-even.
December Brent crude oil futures were up 4 cents at
$112.46 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 4 cents at $92.06
a barrel.