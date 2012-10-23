* Dow posts biggest point drop since June
* Euro hits global session low vs yen and U.S. dollar
* Moody's downgrade on Spanish regions weighs on sentiment
* European shares fall more than 1-1/2-month low
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Global shares slid more than 1
percent and the euro fell on Tuesday as a slew of weak U.S.
corporate earnings results and credit rating downgrades of
several indebted regions of Spain triggered a new round of fears
over the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest point
drop since June, shedding about 220 points, as large
multinational companies including Dupont and United
Technologies reported disappointing profits and earnings
outlook.
The euro slid to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar
since Oct. 16, at $1.2950, and last traded at $1.2964,
down 0.7 percent. The euro also dropped against the yen as
Spain's borrowing costs spiked after rating agency Moody's
downgraded five of the country's regions, including economically
important but deeply indebted Catalonia.
The decline in U.S. stock prices was broad with all 10 of
the S&P 500's sectors down. Dupont shares fell 8.7 percent to
$45.48 after the chemical maker slashed its earnings forecast
and reported disappointing quarterly results as demand for its
pain and solar products slips around the world.
"Clearly, U.S. companies are feeling the pain as a result of
the global slowdown," said Bernard Baumohl, managing director
and chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group in
Princeton, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 214.68
points, or 1.61 percent, at 13,131.21. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 17.76 points, or 1.24 percent, at
1,416.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.85
points, or 0.49 percent, at 3,002.11.
Apple Inc took the wraps off an 8-inch tablet on
Tuesday in its biggest product move since debuting the iPad two
years ago. Its 7.9 inch "iPad mini" marks Apple's first foray
into the smaller-tablet segment. Apple's shares were down about
0.7 percent at $629.59 in a day of very volatile trade.
Global shares were down 1.5 percent.
In Europe the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 1.7
percent at 1,088.71 points, its lowest closing level since Sept.
5.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 2.1 percent to 2,477.92 points, while the Euro STOXX 50
implied volatility index rose 10 percent, highlighting
investors' concerns over the market outlook.
Tuesday was the worst day for euro zone stocks and the
biggest rise for implied volatility since Sept. 26, when violent
anti-austerity protests hit Spain and Greece.
On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes have given
up all of their gains since the European Central Bank's Sept 6.
announcement of a plan to buy bonds of troubled euro-zone
nations.
U.S. EARNINGS DISAPPOINT
Of the 145 S&P 500 companies that have reported
results so far, 63 percent have missed analysts' top-line
expectations for revenue. That stands in contrast to the usual
pattern, with 62 percent of companies traditionally exceeding
estimates since 1994, and 55 percent beating over the past four
quarters, on average.
Overall earnings for S&P 500 stock index companies are
expected to fall 2.5 percent in the third quarter from a year
ago.
On Tuesday, 33 S&P 500 companies are due to report earnings,
including Netflix and Harley-Davidson. Facebook
Inc is also scheduled to report after the bell.
SPAIN'S ECONOMY CONTRACTS AGAIN
In other European news, the Spanish economy, the fourth
largest in the euro zone, contracted in the third quarter.
according to the country's central bank.
The euro plunged versus the yen and hit a one-week low
versus the dollar.
Financial markets are still waiting for a fiscal bailout
request from Spain to trigger the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying program, which many believe would draw a line under
any threat of default from the euro zone's fourth-largest
economy.
Yves Mersch, who has been nominated to serve on the ECB's
Executive Board, told an audience in Berlin that while there was
no limit to the amount of bonds the ECB could buy, there was a
time limit.
Shortly before he spoke, Spain sold short-term debt, with
yields rising slightly on three-month paper and falling on
six-month paper.
Meanwhile, data showed business morale in France's
manufacturing sector slumped to its lowest level in over two
years.
The data fueled fears that France, the euro zone's second
largest economy, may be on the brink of a recession, according
to Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington D.C.
"But despite the latest flare-up in worries about debt and
growth in the euro region, the single currency may see its
downside somewhat cushioned by expectations Spain may be weeks
away from requesting an international bailout, allowing the
country to tap the ECB's bond buying program to bring meaningful
debt relief," he said.
BERNANKE ERA MAY BE CLOSING
In the United State, the Federal Reserve's policy committee
began a two-day meeting on Tuesday.
The Federal Open Market Committee is likely to hold off from
taking fresh steps at the meeting, opting to review the impact
of the significant action it took last month and keep a low
profile in its last gathering before the Nov. 6 general
election.
The New York Times reported Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has
told close friends he probably will not stand for a third term
at the central bank even if President Barack Obama wins the Nov.
6 election.
Oil prices fell below $108 a barrel on Tuesday as investors
brushed off Iran's threat to halt exports if the West tightens
sanctions and focused on a fragile world economy and its impact
on oil demand growth.
Brent crude for December delivery was down $1.72 to
$107.72 per barrel. U.S. December crude was down $2.60 at
$86.05 a barrel.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
16/32, with the yield at 1.7572 percent.