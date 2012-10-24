* Wall St recovers modestly from steep decline
* Euro edges lower after German data
* HSBC China manufacturing PMI hits 3-month high
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 24 The euro edged lower against
the dollar and yen on Wednesday on signs of further decline in
the economy of regional powerhouse Germany, but global shares
rebounded slightly after Tuesday's hefty fall.
Data showed China's manufacturing sector shrank for the 12th
consecutive month, though signs that the slowdown was easing
provided temporary relief to a slumping market.
Boeing Co reported stronger-than-expected earnings
and raised its full-year 2012 outlook, supporting the Dow.
But the S&P 500, which rose slightly on Wednesday, had
dropped more than 3 percent over the last four sessions as weak
earnings outlooks and top-line revenue misses by large
multinational companies raised concerns about a slowing economy.
"The S&P 500 remains under pressure since peaking in
September due to a mix of over-extended conditions and an
underwhelming earnings season," said Ari Wald, analyst at
PrinceRidge Group in New York.
"As far as earnings, most of the disappointment has come on
the top line as 97 of the 167 reporting S&P 500 companies have
missed consensus sales estimates as of yesterday. However,
important levels of support may offer attractive entry points if
evidence of bearish exhaustion begins to emerge."
The euro fell against the dollar and yen on unexpectedly
weak German data. The euro fell to a session low of
$1.2918, the lowest in a week, before paring losses to last
trade at $1.2974, down 0.1 percent on the day.
Activity in Germany's manufacturing and service sectors
declined for a sixth straight month in October as order books
thinned, indicating Europe's largest economy had clearly
stagnated in the second half of 2012.
But traders were shifting their attention to an announcement
from the Federal Reserve later in the day. Most expect it to be
a non-event following the central bank's aggressive easing
action in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.01 points,
or 0.31 percent, at 13,142.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.35 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,415.46. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.63 points, or 0.19
percent, at 2,996.10.
European shares advanced, bouncing back after a steep
sell-off in the previous session. The FTSEurofirst 300
was up 0.5 percent at 1,094.01, having sunk 1.7 percent on
Tuesday. An index of world stocks gained 0.17 percent
to 1,302.20.
Brent crude for December delivery was little changed
at $108.24 a barrel. U.S. December crude was down 30
cents at $86.35 a barrel.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 6/32 in price, the yield at 1.7818 percent.