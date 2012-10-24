* Wall St falls after end of two-day Fed policy-making
meeting
* Euro edges lower after German data
* HSBC China manufacturing PMI hits 3-month high
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Global shares fell on Wednesday
after the Federal Reserve stuck to its plan to keep stimulating
U.S. growth, while the euro slipped on signs that the euro zone
is heading toward a deeper recession than previously feared.
Weak earnings outlooks and top-line revenue misses by large
U.S. multinational companies have raised concerns about a
slowing economy, which weighed on stocks.
The Fed repeated its vow to keep rates near zero until
mid-2015 and its pledge to continue to support growth while the
recovery strengthens in a statement at the end of a two-day
meeting of the central bank's policy-makers.
The Fed's policy-setting panel made no change in its plan to
purchase $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt per month to push
interest rates lower and spur a stronger recovery.
"As expected, the Fed wants to stay out of the way of the
election and be uninvolved in influencing it. This is what the
market expected and it should have no lasting impact on the
market," said Jim Awad, managing director at Zephyr Management
in New York.
Data showed China's manufacturing sector shrank for the 12th
consecutive month in October, although signs that the slowdown
was easing provided temporary relief to a slumping market.
Three of the biggest U.S. weapons makers beat third-quarter
earnings forecasts and raised their guidance for the full year,
although the possibility of additional U.S. defense budget cuts
continued to cloud the industry's outlook for 2013.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co's defense
division and Northrop Grumman Corp reported higher
earnings and strong margins despite weakening sales, driving
their shares higher on the New York Stock Exchange.
But corporate results were not so strong elsewhere, and the
tone of U.S. management has rattled investors, said Steven
Bulko, chief investment officer of Lombard Odier Asset
Management, in New York.
"It was anticipated that earnings wouldn't be all that good,
but the tone is catching people off guard," Bulko said. "A lot
of companies are saying they exited the quarter weaker than
where they entered.".
Boeing fell 0.3 percent to $72.59, Lockheed rose 2.1
percent to $93.91 and Northrop fell 0.8 percent to $69.07.
The euro fell against the dollar and yen on unexpectedly
weak German data. But the euro's declines were limited after
Greece's finance minister said Athens had been given additional
time by international lenders to impose its austerity cuts, an
assertion played down by leading EU officials.
The euro hit a session low of $1.2918, the lowest in
a week, before paring losses to last trade at $1.2964, down 0.15
percent for the day.
Activity in Germany's manufacturing and service sectors
declined for a sixth straight month in October as order books
thinned, indicating Europe's largest economy has clearly
stagnated in the second half of 2012.
European shares halted a three-day slide on Wednesday, with
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closing up 0.5
percent after falling 1.7 percent on Tuesday. An index of world
stocks was up 0.2 percent at 1,301.99.
Brent crude oil fell for a seventh consecutive session after
U.S. crude stocks rose last week, offsetting earlier strength
prompted by signs that Chinese demand could stage a recovery.
Brent crude for December delivery fell 40 cents to
settle at $107.89 a barrel. U.S. December crude settled
down 94 cents at $85.73 a barrel.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 4/32 in price to yield 1.773 percent.