* Dollar touches 4-month high vs yen; euro down for 3rd day
* Wall St ends up modestly, but business spending weighs
* Apple meets forecasts; Amazon has big loss
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 25 Shares on major world markets
rose slightly on Thursday on better-than-expected corporate
earnings and economic data while the dollar rallied to a
four-year high against the yen on expectations Bank of Japan
will ease monetary policy next week.
Wall Street eked out small gains on stronger-than-forecast
results from Procter & Gamble. But it was not enough to
motivate investors reeling from sharp declines in recent days.
The broad S&P 500 lost 3.6 percent over the last five
sessions, and a string of high-profile disappointments pointing
to weak global demand have sapped buying enthusiasm after what
had been a strong run in 2012.
Adding to concerns, U.S. durable good orders excluding
volatile defense goods and aircraft were unchanged and business
investment showed signs of stalling.
"Global concerns are always in the background and people
haven't forgotten about it. That's what markets on Friday and
earlier this week told us," said Jaewoo Nakajima, associate
managing director at International Strategy and Investment Group
in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 26.57 points,
or 0.20 percent, to 13,103.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.23 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,412.98. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.42 points, or 0.15
percent, at 2,986.12.
European shares edged up after reassuring updates from
drugmaker Sanofi and consumer goods group Unilever
, although some traders said euro zone concerns would
curb further gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed
up 0.2 percent at 1,095.90 points.
However, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.3 percent to 2,483.43 as financial stocks
declined.
The MSCI world stock index rose 0.3 percent.
Economic indicators from outside the United States were less
disappointing. Data showed Britain emerged from recession in the
third quarter, while a survey showed Chinese orders were at
their highest levels in months.
APPLE
After the bell, Apple Inc reported quarterly
revenue that met Wall Street expectations, even as iPad sales
were disappointing. The stock fell 1.5 percent in extended
trade.
But online retailer Amazon.com Inc reported a large
quarterly loss, sending its shares down 6 percent after hours.
As of Thursday morning, with about 244 companies in the S&P
500 reporting results so far, 62.3 percent have beaten profit
expectations, a slight improvement on the typical long-term
average of 62 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Revenue this quarter has been less than stellar, with just
36.3 percent of companies reporting higher-than-expected revenue
- compared with a long-term average of 62 percent.
BOJ EASING BETS
The dollar climbed to a four-month peak against the yen,
boosted by a rise in Treasury yields and expectations the Bank
of Japan will ease monetary policy next week. However, the
greenback's rally could fade given the extent of its recent
gains.
The greenback has gained 3 percent versus the yen so far in
October, its strongest monthly performance since February.
Expectations that the BoJ will take action on Oct. 30 to
stimulate the Japanese economy and higher U.S. Treasury yields
have made the dollar more attractive to investors.
U.S. benchmark Treasury yields touched a five-week high a
day after the Federal Reserve stuck to its monetary policy,
prompting some bond market investors to book profits.
The price of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was down 8/32 to yield 1.8206 percent.
Brent crude futures edged higher after seven straight
sessions of losses, as the threat of Hurricane Sandy to East
Coast gasoline and heating oil supplies lifted markets.
Brent December crude rose 64 cents to settle at
$108.49 a barrel. U.S. December crude rose 32 cents to
settle at $86.05 a barrel, having reached a high of $86.75.