* Wall St slips on earnings, outlooks; Amazon, Apple rebound

* Oil mixed on U.S. economic data, storm

* U.S. Q3 economic growth accelerates to 2 pct

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Oct 26 Global shares fell and commodities were mixed on Friday as lackluster corporate earnings reports undermined investor confidence, although data showing a pick-up in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter limited losses.

Gloomy earnings and outlook statements from global giants like as Apple and Amazon, South Korea's Samsung and Renault and Ericsson in Europe have corroded hopes of a recovery in the global economy.

Wall Street stocks fell modestly despite data showing the economy grew at a faster pace than expected and as shares of Amazon.com and Apple Inc rebounded from losses.

The positive data was not be enough to stem a recent slide in the market, which has caused the S&P 500 index to drop 3.3 percent over the past six sessions, its worst 6-day run in five months.

In Europe, shares were flat, erasing early losses. The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,096.60, having traded as low as 1,087.50. The MSCI world equity index was down 0.1 percent at 329.08.

"I think the overall market weakness is indicative of further confirmation that the earnings picture continues to get more challenging, and it's a global phenomenon," said Peter Boockvar, portfolio manager at Miller Tabak + Co in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.07 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,075.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.70 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,408.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.86 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,979.25.

The S&P 500 has dropped 1.4 percent this week as dismal corporate earnings and cautious outlooks, especially from large multinationals, painted a pessimistic picture of the global economy.

Adding to uncertainty was the impending U.S. presidential election on Nov. 6, with the benchmark S&P index below a key support level, the 50-day moving average, at around 1,434.

Many analysts expect the retreat to wane near 1,400 or 1,375, as the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus policy puts a floor under equity prices.

EARNINGS

Late on Thursday, Apple Inc, the world's largest company by market capitalization, reported a second straight quarter of disappointing results and iPad sales fell well short of analysts' targets. The company also forecast revenue and margins below Wall Street forecasts. The stock was off 0.3 percent at $607.94.

Amazon.com Inc also posted its first quarterly net loss in more than five years. It forecast fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations. But the stock rose 3.9 percent to $231.39 on Friday, rebounding from earlier losses.

With 244 companies in the S&P 500 having reported, 62.3 percent have beaten earnings expectations, a tad better than the typical 62 percent average, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue for the quarter has been more disappointing, with just 36.3 percent of companies reporting higher-than-expected revenue - compared with a historic beat rate of 62 percent.

Dow component Merck & Co Inc rose 0.7 percent to $46.68 after the drugmaker reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit, though overall sales came in slightly below Wall Street's expectations.

Brent crude was up slightly at $108.54 a barrel, having fallen to as low as $107.40 earlier. U.S. oil slipped to $85.90 a barrel.

In the currency market, the greenback pared losses versus the Japanese yen. The U.S. dollar last traded at 79.92 yen , still down 0.5 percent on the day.

U.S. Treasuries rose in price as the lackluster corporate earnings bolstered the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.81 percent late Thursday and just under the 200-day moving average.

Data showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.0 percent annual rate, accelerating from the second quarter's 1.3 percent.