* Wall St hit by earnings; Apple shares off more than 2 pct
* U.S. Treasuries climb in price with safe-haven support
* U.S. 3rd-quarter economic growth accelerates to 2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Global shares fell on Friday as
lackluster corporate earnings reports undermined investor
confidence while U.S. Treasuries climbed with safe-haven
support.
Although data showed a pick-up in U.S. economic growth in
the third quarter, gloomy earnings and outlook statements from
major global companies such as Apple and Amazon
, South Korea's Samsung and Renault and
Ericsson in Europe corroded hopes of a recovery in
the global economy.
Wall Street stocks fell as shares of Apple, the world's
largest publicly trade company, declined more than 2 percent,
although Amazon.com rebounded from earlier losses.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.0 percent annual
rate, accelerating from the second quarter's 1.3 percent. But
the better-than-expected data was not be enough to stem a recent
slide in the market, which has caused the S&P 500 index to drop
3.3 percent over the past six sessions, its worst 6-day run in
five months.
Lighter revenues have been a concern this earnings season.
Just 36.9 percent of S&P 500 companies so far have reported
revenue that beat forecasts, compared with the 62 percent that
typically exceed expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"There's not a lot of chest-beating coming out of these
(company) earnings calls. You still have caution ruling the
day," said Kurt Brunner, portfolio manager at Swarthmore Group
in Philadelphia.
Earnings have fared better, with 62.5 percent above
expectations, almost even with the 62 percent that is
historically seen.
The S&P 500 has dropped 1.6 percent this week as dismal
corporate earnings and cautious outlooks, especially from large
multinationals, painted a pessimistic picture of the global
economy.
Adding to uncertainty was the U.S. presidential election on
Nov. 6, with the benchmark S&P index below a key support level,
the 50-day moving average, at around 1,434.
Many analysts expect the retreat to wane near 1,400 or
1,375, as the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus policy puts a
floor under equity prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.91
points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,090.77. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.52 points, or 0.25 percent, at
1,409.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.51
points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,978.61.
In Europe, shares eked out small gains on Friday with the
FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closing up 0.2 percent
at 1,097.94. The MSCI world equity index was
down 0.5 percent at 327.75.
WEAK EARNINGS
Late on Thursday, Apple Inc reported a second straight
quarter of disappointing results and iPad sales fell well short
of analysts' targets. The company also forecast revenue and
margins below Wall Street forecasts. The stock
was off 2.6 percent at $593.59.
Amazon.com also posted its first quarterly net loss in more
than five years. It forecast fourth-quarter revenue that fell
short of analysts' expectations. But the stock
rose 3.3 percent to $230.18 on Friday, rebounding from earlier
losses.
U.S. Treasuries rose in price on Friday with safe-haven
bidding spurred by lackluster corporate earnings and
expectations the higher pace of third-quarter U.S. growth cannot
be carried over into next year.
Uncertainty over the impact of the "fiscal cliff" of tax
increases and government spending cuts set to kick in at the
beginning of next year also underpinned Treasuries purchases.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
16/32 higher in price to yield 1.7539 percent, down from 1.81
percent late Thursday and just below the 200-day moving average.
Oil recovered from an earlier decline on Friday to trade
slightly below $109 a barrel. Brent crude was up 19
cents to $108.70 a barrel, having fallen to as low as $107.40.
U.S. oil slipped 38 cents to $85.67.
In the currency market, the euro traded flat against the
dollar on Friday following three straight days of losses, but
persistent concerns over whether Spain will ask for a bailout to
address its problems and worries about Greece were expected to
weigh on the currency.
The euro hit a low of $1.2881, its lowest level since
Oct. 11. It last traded at $1.2934, flat on the day.