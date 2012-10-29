* Storm closes U.S. equity markets, trading thin elsewhere
* Treasury prices gain in safe-haven bidding
* Refinery worries boost U.S. gasoline, heating oil futures
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. gasoline and heating oil
futures gained while U.S. Treasuries also rose on Monday, as
economic worries over Hurricane Sandy fueled safe-haven buying
in thin trading as the powerful storm began to batter the U.S.
East Coast.
The storm closed Wall Street on the anniversary of the 1929
stock market crash. It was the stock market's first
weather-related closure in 27 years, and other markets closed
early as investors braced for the impact of Sandy, one of the
biggest storms ever to slam the U.S. eastern seaboard.
U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed on Tuesday, but
the two-largest U.S. stock exchange operators, NYSE Euronext
and Nasdaq OMX Group, intend to reopen
Wednesday, conditions permitting.
Trading was thin in U.S. foreign exchange, fixed income,
precious metals and energy markets as public transportation was
shut in New York and parts of lower Manhattan were evacuated.
"You have uncertainties now. You have these safe haven
purchases. People are trying to figure out the economic impact
from the storm," said Larry Milstein, head of government and
agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
"Right now it's the easy way to buy Treasuries and wait to
see what happens," Milstein said.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes traded
8/32 higher in price to yield 1.7206 percent.
U.S. heating oil futures gained, touching the highest level
relative to U.S. crude oil on record, as dealers hedged against
the risk of power outages and flooding from Sandy that could
damage refineries and keep production shut for weeks.
The crack spread, the difference in value between a barrel
heating oil and a barrel of crude oil, touched $45.15 a barrel.
"Markets will be watching for reports of damage to energy
infrastructure, notably refineries, post-Sandy, given the state
of extremely low gasoil inventories as we move into winter
season," Deutsche Bank analysts said.
Gasoline futures reached $2.8115 a gallon, the
highest since Oct. 17, before paring gains as traders factored
in the reduced demand for fuel with the almost total shut-down
of eastern seaboard roads and airports.
In Europe stocks, led by insurers, fell on expectations
Sandy-related damage will boost claims, while political jitters
in debt-laden Italy cast shadows on the euro zone.
Reinsurers Swiss Re and Hannover RE
led a weaker European insurance sector index as the
market tried to foresee the clean-up costs of Sandy.
"We are seeing insurers slide and we've sold a bit of Aviva
and RSA," said Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at
Galvan Research.
Euro zone blue chips shed 0.7 percent to
2,478.84 points after former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
threatened to bring down the government of his successor, Mario
Monti, which has appeased markets with its austerity agenda.
The broader MSCI world equity index lost
0.26 percent to 327.74 points - on track for its worst monthly
performance since May as doubts grow over the effect of the
latest round of central bank efforts to boost activity.
The euro fell against the dollar and yen, hurt by
uncertainty over whether Greece can agree to a deal on austerity
and with no sign of when Spain might request aid.
The single currency was expected to stay subdued against the
dollar and the yen, with investors preferring safe-haven
currencies on renewed worries about weak earnings from top
companies in the region.
The single currency was down 0.3 percent at $1.2898,
not far from a two-week low of $1.2881.
The dollar rose to a session high against the yen ahead of a
Bank of Japan policy review on Tuesday at which the central bank
is expected to further ease monetary policy..
The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 79.80, the session
peak.
U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in September, putting
the economy on a firmer footing heading into the fourth quarter
even though households had to pull back on saving to fund
purchases.
But the rise in consumer spending will mask a pullback late
in the year as businesses hold investments in anticipation of
higher taxes and cuts in federal spending that will kick in
beginning early next year if Congress doesn't act, said Ellen
Zentner, senior U.S. economist at Nomura Securities in New York.
Positive surprises, including third-quarter U.S. growth data
and signs of stabilization in China, have failed to persuade
investors that the world economy can achieve lasting growth as
multinational global companies have forecast weak revenues.