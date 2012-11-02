* Wall Street, crude oil retreat after surprisingly strong
jobs data
* Dollar advances near 3-week high versus euro
* U.S. Treasuries rebound as U.S. job growth hurts safety
bid
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Global stocks and crude oil
retreated on Friday even after a U.S. employment report for
October surpassed expectations, as investors looked beyond next
week's presidential election to the looming "fiscal cliff."
The dollar climbed to a more-than-six-month peak against the
yen and a three-week high versus the euro after U.S. employers
stepped up hiring and the unemployment rate ticked higher as
more workers renewed job hunts, a hopeful sign for the economy.
But other data highlighted a mixed picture. Demand for U.S.
factory goods rose in September by the most in over a year, but
a gauge of business investment plans showed lackluster momentum
in the recovery despite a slight upward revision.
"The (jobs) report itself was good but just not good enough,
especially after the pre-rally we had yesterday," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing principal at the BlackBay Group in New
York, referring to the 1.1 percent surge in the broad-based S&P
500 index on Thursday, its best gain since Sept. 13.
The employment data was the last major report card on the
U.S. economy before Tuesday's presidential election. Polls show
President Obama and Republican Mitt Romney locked in a dead heat
in a race that may hinge on the nation's feeble jobs market.
"With the election next week and the outcome of that still
so uncertain, some modest downward pressure is to be expected
for the rest of the day," Schoenberger said.
Much of Thursday's rally was rooted in the belief that
significant East Coast storm damage will force capital spending,
rebuilding and help boost employment far more quickly than was
thought a week ago, Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist
at Miller Tabak & Co, told clients.
But Wilkinson said the so-called fiscal cliff -- when higher
tax rates and cuts in government spending are scheduled to kick
in early next year if Congress fails to act -- has made
investors reluctant to buy further into the equity rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 115.92
points, or 0.88 percent, at 13,116.70. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.98 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,417.61.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.87 points, or
0.86 percent, at 2,994.19.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.5 percent at 1,115.19.
The MSCI all-country equity index of world shares
slipped 0.27 percent to 330.90.
Oil fell as weak European data reinforced a gloomy picture
for the demand outlook. Euro zone manufacturing shrank for the
15th month running in October as output and new orders fell, a
survey showed.
Weak growth, high prices and better vehicle fuel efficiency
pushed down fuel consumption in most of Western Europe over the
summer, official statistics showed.
Also, the auto market in western European maintained a sharp
descent toward levels last seen nearly 20 years ago as consumers
worried about unemployment and euro zone austerity affected car
dealerships in October.
Brent crude for December fell $1.75 to $106.42 a
barrel, while U.S. crude for December delivery fell #2.23
to settle at $84.86.
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.65 percent at 80.567,
and the euro was down 0.80 percent at $1.2838.
The data were viewed as positive for the economy, but not
strong enough to jeopardize the Federal Reserve's accommodative
monetary stance.
"Incomes aren't really growing, and if incomes don't grow,
how can spending grow?" said Wilmer Stith, vice president and
portfolio manager of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in
Baltimore. "By no means is the economy out of the woods."
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note pared
losses to trade up 1/32 in price, with its yield at 1.726
percent.