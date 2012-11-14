* U.S. stocks fall on concerns about fiscal restraint
* Italy and Germany enjoy strong debt sales
* FOMC minutes lean toward ongoing monetary easing
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 14 World stocks fell on Wednesday,
with U.S. stocks closing at their lowest levels since the summer
as investors focused on the coming battle over the U.S. "fiscal
cliff," while oil prices gained on an escalation of violence in
the Middle East.
The Dow industrials and the Nasdaq hit lows not seen since
late June, while the broad S&P 500 ended at its lowest since
late July. The pace of the U.S. stock market's sell-off
accelerated following President Barack Obama's first press
conference since re-election, where he reiterated his call for
the wealthy to pay higher taxes.
Brent crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent toward $110
a barrel as Israel began a major offensive against Palestinian
militants in Gaza by killing Hamas military chief Ahmed
Al-Jaabari.
Israel's domestic intelligence organization Shin Bet said
Jaabari masterminded the cross-border raid that captured Israeli
corporal Gilad Shalit in 2006 and was involved in financing and
directing attacks against Israel.
Stock investors are wary of the impact that tax hikes and
severe spending cuts will have on the U.S. economy if President
Obama and the Republican-led opposition in Congress do not agree
on a plan to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff. Obama begins
talks with U.S. lawmakers later in the week.
"There seems to be a bit of posturing, and the Republicans
are also digging in their heels," said Paul Zemsky, chief
investment officer of multi asset strategies at ING U.S.
Investment Management in New York. "The tone sounds less
conciliatory. That's scary for the market."
Strong earnings reported by technology bellwether Cisco
Systems Inc. and two retail chains buoyed the U.S.
stock market early on, but those gains faded as selling emerged
later in the session.
"Again today, the market started off hoping for an
optimistic tone out of Washington on the 'fiscal cliff' issue,
which spurred a move higher. But then we got nothing. We are
probably going to have many more days like this," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at
Charles Schwab's Center for Financial Research.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 185.23 points,
or 1.45 percent, to end at 12,570.95. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 19.04 points, or 1.39 percent, to finish at
1,355.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 37.08
points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 2,846.81.
Brent December crude settled at $109.61, up $1.35 on
the day, to rise above the 100-day moving average of $109.50.
U.S. December crude rose 94 cents to settle at $86.32 a
barrel, off the session high of $86.65. Brent's December
contract expires on Thursday, followed by the U.S. December
contract's expiration on Friday.
"There are some ticking time bombs in the Middle East right
now, and the Israeli air strikes on Gaza have brought the
tensions in the region back into focus for the oil market," said
Todd Gross, founder of Hudson Capital Group LLC, a fund
management company in New York.
That nervousness lifted prices of safe-haven U.S. government
debt as the trading session progressed. U.S. Treasury debt
benefited when minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting
in October showed a number of Fed officials believed the central
bank would need to boost its bond purchases to help the economy.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 1/32 in
price, its yield eased to 1.59 percent from 1.60 percent at
Tuesday's close.
The euro rose against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, snapping
a five-day losing streak, as worries about Spain and Greece
eased temporarily and after some Federal Reserve officials
discussed the need for more bond buying.
The yen fell the most against the dollar and euro in two
months after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he was
ready to dissolve the lower house of parliament later this week
and hold a snap election next month.
The MSCI world equity index fell 3.32
points, or 1 percent, to 318.64. Markets across Europe fell, but
Asian markets recovered from seven-week lows.
European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn said Spain has taken effective action to address its
budget deficits in 2012 and 2013, even though budget steps for
2014 fell short of expectations.
His comments gave a further lift to the euro, which had
pared losses on Tuesday after a German government source said
Greece may receive aid worth roughly 44 billion euros ($55.93
billion) in a single tranche.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2734, on track for
its best day in two weeks. Against the yen, the euro rallied 1.3
percent to 102.14 yen. The dollar gained 1.1 percent
to 80.30 yen.
Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP),
which favors further monetary policy easing by the central bank,
leads in opinion polls and the prospect of an early election is
regarded as negative for the yen.
The prospect of further Fed easing could limit the dollar's
gains. Earlier, data showed U.S. retail sales fell in October,
while producer prices unexpectedly weakened last month.
Sterling hit a more than two-month low against the dollar
at $1.5839 after the Bank of England's inflation report
painted a gloomy outlook for the UK economy and Governor Mervyn
King said quantitative easing could still be restarted.
The pound was last down 0.2 percent at $1.5841.
In Europe, investors were unable to shake off concerns about
a rekindling of the debt crisis, sending the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares down 1 percent to 1,088.43
points, erasing Tuesday's gain of 0.4 percent.
London's FTSE 100, Frankfurt's DAX and
Paris's CAC-40 ended lower.
The concerns over Greece, as well as lingering uncertainty
over whether Spain will seek a bailout and the prospect of slow
economic growth across the 17-member euro zone increased demand
at a German debt auction.
Triple-A rated Germany sold 4.3 billion euros ($5.5
billion)of two-year bonds that paid no interest, meaning Berlin
was able to borrow for free because investors prize the
country's strong fiscal position and highly liquid debt market.
Italy's borrowing costs also fell at a 3.5 billion euro sale
of new three-year government bonds, which completed its funding
needs for the year.
Gold prices rose on crude oil's gains in response to rising
geopolitical tension in the Middle East, and traders continued
to focus on how the United States can avoid a debilitating
fiscal crisis at the end of the year.
Spot gold edged down 43 cents to $1,724.46 an ounce
by 3:09 p.m. EST (2009 GMT), pressured by Wall Street's 1
percent drop late in the session.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up $5.30 at $1,730.10, with trading volume about 30 percent
below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Silver rose 0.4 percent to $32.60 an ounce. Platinum
climbed to $1,597.50, its strongest performance since
Oct. 23, and later was up 75 cents at $1,581.50.