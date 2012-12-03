* Weak reading of U.S. factory data takes steam out of
equities
* Euro hits 6-week high vs dollar on Greek debt moves
* Crude trims gains after initial rise on upbeat data from
China
* Spain seeks help for troubled banks; pulls Treasuries
lower
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Global shares and crude oil
pared early gains to trade mostly lower on Monday after U.S.
manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in November,
offsetting signs of revived growth in China.
In a sign that U.S. manufacturing may be struggling to gain
traction, the Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity was the softest since July 2009, when
the U.S. economy was struggling in the aftermath of the
financial crisis. The November reading may have been affected
by superstorm Sandy, which hit the U.S. East Coast in late
October.
Wall Street declined, as did European markets at their close
and Brent oil prices, despite upbeat factory data from China and
a slower contraction in European manufacturing.
Political haggling in Washington over the "fiscal cliff"
remained the primary focus of investors. Unless Congress acts,
some $600 billion of sharp spending cuts and tax hikes will take
effect starting in January, which could tip the U.S. economy
into recession.
"Markets have lately been more optimistic than what the
reality of the negotiations seems to be, and the reality of that
may be starting to set in," said David Carter, chief investment
officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.
"Until the cliff gets resolved, market upside may be capped
while the downside isn't constrained," Carter said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 59.98
points, or 0.46 percent, at 12,965.60. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 6.72 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,409.46. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slid 8.04 points, or 0.27
percent, at 3,002.20.
European shares gave up most of their gains in a late
sell-off, retreating from a 17-month high following release of
the U.S. manufacturing data and on persistent concerns about the
U.S. fiscal dispute.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
edged up 0.16 percent to close at 1,121.15, after earlier rising
to 1,128.65.
World shares as measured by MSCI's all-country equity index
fell 0.11 percent to 332.26.
The euro leaped to its highest level against the U.S. dollar
in six weeks as concerns abated about debt-burdened Greece and
Spain, while Chinese data allayed worries about global growth.
The euro was up 0.50 percent at $1.3049, while the
U.S. dollar index fell 0.30 percent to 79.914.
Copper touched a six-week high on the promising data from
China, the world's top metals consumer. But doubts about the
soundness of the global economy put a lid on gains.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit
$8,045 a tonne, the highest since October 19, before closing at
$8,005, up from Friday's close at $7,994.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell on news that Spain is seeking
help for its troubled banks, while the Chinese manufacturing
data also reduced safe-haven demand for less risky government
debt.
"You got the Spain news, which was expected, but it was
still welcomed news for risky assets. You also had some pretty
good Chinese data. The (bond) market is a little fatigued," said
Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim
Partners in New York.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 3/32 in price to yield 1.6233 percent.
Oil rose above $112 per barrel, spurred by signs that growth
is picking up in China, before trimming gains, with North Sea
Brent turning negative.
Brent futures settled down 31 cents at $110.92 a
barrel.
But U.S. crude rose 18 cents to settle at $89.09 a
barrel.