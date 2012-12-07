* Wall St mixed as consumer sentiment data offsets jobs
report
* Euro pares losses, world, European equities flat
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Dec 7 Global shares were little
changed on Friday after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report
for November was tempered by a drop in American consumer
sentiment.
The dollar trimmed its early gains after a report that
senior European Central Bank Executive Board members opposed a
rate cut supported by the majority at the ECB's most recent
policy meeting earlier in the week.
U.S. non-farm employment increased by 146,000 jobs last
month, data showed, defying expectations of a sharp pull-back
related to superstorm Sandy that hit the U.S. Northeast.
"The gain was sharper than expected, particularly in light
of the hurricane, so certainly something that was a pleasant
surprise. We'll take it," said Gordon Charlop, managing director
at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
"We will just have to see overall how much of an effect one
number can have on what is really a market that is pointing
toward Washington and 'fiscal cliff' negotiations,"
Wall Street was mixed by the late morning after data showed
consumers' attitudes soured in early December because of
concerns about spending cuts and tax increases that will be
triggered in 2013 unless U.S. lawmakers can agree to a deal.
"While it is just one measure of consumer sentiment, maybe
the constant barrage of back and forth in DC with no resolution
yet is having an impact," said Peter Boockvar, managing director
at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.83 points,
or 0.22 percent, at 13,102.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.25 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,412.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.68 points, or 0.62
percent, at 2,970.59.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
and the MSCI world equity index were both flat.
The dollar soared to session peaks immediately following the
jobs data, but the momentum faded as traders parsed the details.
The euro further pared losses against the dollar as traders
cited a Market News International report on the ECB's interest
rate decision.
The euro had earlier been under pressure after Germany's
central bank cut its growth outlook and pointed to risks of a
recession as the three-year-old debt crisis takes its toll on
the region's largest economy.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2878 on Reuters data,
matching the low set on Nov. 28. It was last down at $1.2945.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent, off earlier gains.
The bleak warning from the Bundesbank came just a day after
the ECB slashed its own economic forecasts for the entire
17-nation euro area next year, while leaving its main interest
rate at a record low 0.75 percent for the fifth month running.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 9/32, the yield at 1.6164 percent.
Uncertainty over whether U.S. lawmakers will agree on a deal
to avert spending cuts and tax increases was likely to continue
to keep investors on edge. Any signs of how the talks are
progressing could cause fluctuations in the markets.
Talks have come down negotiations between Republican House
Speaker John A. Boehner and President Barack Obama, according to
Capitol Hill aides.
"I think the market has priced in an expectation that
something may get done, and if it doesn't it would be done
shortly after January first, so I don't see any worries in the
market," said Jeff Meyerson, head of trading for Sunrise
Securities in New York.