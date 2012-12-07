* Wall St mixed as consumer sentiment data offsets jobs
report
* Euro pares losses; world, European equities flat
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Dec 7 Global shares were little
changed on Friday after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report
for November was tempered by a drop in American consumer
sentiment.
The dollar edged up though the currency was off its highs as
investors parsed the details of the labor market report, one of
the most closely watched economic indicators.
U.S. nonfarm employment increased by 146,000 jobs last
month, data showed, defying expectations of a sharp pull-back
related to superstorm Sandy that hit the U.S. Northeast in late
October.
"The gain was sharper than expected, particularly in light
of the hurricane, so certainly something that was a pleasant
surprise. We'll take it," said Gordon Charlop, managing director
at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
"We will just have to see overall how much of an effect one
number can have on what is really a market that is pointing
toward Washington and 'fiscal cliff' negotiations,"
Uncertainty over whether U.S. lawmakers will agree on a deal
to avert spending cuts and tax increases was likely to continue
to keep investors on edge. Any signs of how the talks are
progressing could cause more fluctuations in the markets.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner accused U.S. President
Barack Obama of pushing the country toward the fiscal cliff and
of wasting another week without progress in
talks.
Wall Street was mixed by the early afternoon after data
showed anxiety over the pending higher taxes likely soured
consumers' attitudes in early December.
"While it is just one measure of consumer sentiment, maybe
the constant barrage of back and forth in DC with no resolution
yet is having an impact," said Peter Boockvar, managing director
at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The Nasdaq fared worse than the other major indexes, weighed
again by shares of Apple, which were down 2.79 percent
at $532.00.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 56.94 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 13,130.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 1.54 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,415.48. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 15.99 points, or 0.54
percent, to 2,973.27.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended up 0.1 percent and the MSCI world equity index
also edged up 0.1 percent.
The dollar soared to session peaks immediately following the
jobs data, but the momentum faded through the day. The dollar
index was up 0.2 percent.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2878 on Reuters
data, matching the low set on Nov. 28. It was last down at
$1.2932, having trimmed earlier losses, with traders citing a
Market News International report that senior European Central
Bank Executive Board members opposed a rate cut supported by the
majority at the ECB's most recent policy meeting earlier in the
week.
But the euro remained under pressure after Germany's central
bank cut its growth outlook and pointed to risks of a recession
as the three-year-old debt crisis takes its toll on the region's
largest economy.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 11/32, the yield at 1.63 percent.