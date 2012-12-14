* MSCI global stock index down 0.1 percent
* Tame U.S. inflation supports Fed easing, pressures dollar
* Upbeat Chinese data lifts oil prices
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Dec 14 U.S. and European shares edged
lower Friday as investors fretted about a lack of progress in
U.S. fiscal negotiations and amid signs of deepening recession
in the euro zone, while strong Chinese manufacturing data lifted
oil prices.
The dollar fell against the euro and yen after U.S. data
pointed to muted inflation pressures, boosting expectations the
Federal Reserve will stay on its ultra-easy monetary policy
path.
President Barack Obama and House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner held a "frank" meeting Thursday to try to break an
impasse in negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" - tax hikes and
spending cuts set to kick in early in 2013 that could tip the
economy back into recession.
While a deal is expected to be reached eventually, a
drawn-out debate - like the one seen over 2011's debt ceiling -
can erode confidence. Frustration has mounted over the lack of
progress, reflected in a 0.6 percent drop in the S&P 500 on
Thursday.
"The uncertainty that (the fiscal talks) is creating is
basically holding the markets hostage in the short term," said
Andres Garcia-Amaya, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan
Funds, in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 14.97
points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,155.75. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 4.45 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,415.00. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 17.07 points, or 0.57
percent, to 2,975.10.
The Nasdaq was weighed by a 4-percent drop in shares of tech
giant Apple to $508.99 after UBS cut its price target to $700
from $780. The stock has tumbled in recent months for a variety
of reasons, including investors locking in profits ahead of
scheduled capital-gains increases for next year.
The MSCI global stock index slipped 0.1
percent to 336.63 points. European shares shed 0.2
percent to 1133.21 points.
"The bad news is, in large part, we've seen the market
ignore relatively good news in the economic data stream as we
focus on the fiscal cliff," said Art Hogan, managing director
of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
Data out of China was encouraging for its key trading
partners, including the U.S., and for the prospects for world
economic growth. It showed manufacturing in the world's
second-largest economy grew at its fastest pace in 14 months in
December.
The brighter outlook for the Chinese economy, the world's
second-largest oil consumer, lifted oil prices. Brent crude
rose $1.33 to $109.24 a barrel, on course to eke out its
first weekly gain this month. U.S. crude was up 79 cents
at $86.68.
But the outlook for the euro zone economy remains gloomy.
Disappointing German manufacturing sector figures and a rise in
euro zone unemployment overshadowed a small pick-up in
purchasing manager data.
The German manufacturing purchasing managers index slipped
to 46.3 in December from 46.8 the previous month, remaining well
below the 50 threshold that divides growth from contraction and
missing the consensus Reuters poll forecast for a rise to 47.2.
"All in all, the picture for the EMU (euro zone) economy has
not changed much after today's data," said Annalisa Piazza, an
economist at Newedge Strategy in London. "EMU GDP is expected to
continue to contract in Q4-12 and there are no signs of
improvement for the first part of next year."
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.3134, while the
dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 83.50 yen.
The yen had earlier weakened after Japanese media reported
the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set for a
resounding victory in elections on Sunday, cementing speculation
LDP leader Shinzo Abe will be in a strong position to push for
bold monetary easing.
"Abe has been making pretty strong comments about inflation
targeting and if we look at the economy Japan needs a lower
currency without a doubt," said Maurice Pomery, managing
director at consultants Strategic Alpha.
"This is going to put pressure on the BoJ. It's the start of
a move lower in the yen that has a long way to go."
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 9/32, with
the yield at 1.7006 percent.
The U.S. Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index
dropped 0.3 percent last month as a sharp decline in gasoline
prices offset increases in other areas. It was also the largest
drop since May and followed a 0.1 percent gain in October.
"The crux of this report is simply that the inflationary
backdrop remains very benign, providing the Fed with
considerable breathing room to keep monetary policy
accommodative," said Millan Mulraine, a senior economist at TD
Securities in New York.