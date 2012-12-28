* U.S. lawmakers make late effort to avoid fiscal crisis
* MSCI all-world index dips; U.S. stocks down 0.5 percent
* Yen hits 2-year low vs dollar before Japan stimulus
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 28 World stocks and the euro
slipped on Friday while U.S. shares fell for a fifth day as the
White House and U.S. lawmakers planned to make a late effort to
avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff."
Meanwhile, expectations that Japan will inject new stimulus
into its economy pushed the yen to a two-year low for a third
straight day.
President Barack Obama and Democratic and Republican
lawmakers were scheduled to meet on Friday afternoon as the
deadline looms for reaching a budget deal to avert massive tax
increases and spending cuts that could drag the economy - and
others around the world with it - into recession.
Participants in the 3 p.m. session (2000 GMT) will attempt
to smooth over sharp differences on raising taxes on
higher-income Americans and spending cuts in politically
sensitive social welfare programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.
The MSCI all-world share index was down 0.2
percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended
down 0.6 percent.
In U.S. trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 69.42 points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,026.89. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 6.77 points, or 0.48 percent,
at 1,411.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.42
points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,977.48.
Allowing $600 billion of higher taxes and spending cuts to
start in January would prevent U.S. debt spilling beyond a $16.4
trillion agreed limit. However, analysts fear the measures could
wipe as much as 4 percent off the country's growth rate.
"The recent market movement is all about the lack of
resolution and clarity on the 'cliff' and comes despite the fact
that most economic reports have been very favorable," said
Richard Weiss, a Mountain View, California-based senior money
manager at American Century Investments. "We have to believe,
once Congress comes to any resolution - whether it comes before
the New Year or after - the market will resume its upward trend,
as data indicates it should."
Among Wall Street's gains, Barnes & Noble Inc rose
6.4 percent to $15.27 after the company said Pearson
had agreed to make a strategic investment in its
Nook Media subsidiary. However, it said the Nook business will
not meet the bookseller's prior projection for fiscal year 2013.
EURO FALLS, YEN HITS LOW
The euro was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.3221,
having slipped to a session low of $1.3164. Traders said it
broke below stop-loss sell orders around $1.3170.
An agreement on the U.S. budget would be viewed as positive
for riskier currencies such as the euro and Australian dollar,
while a deadlock or snags in the negotiations would be deemed
positive for the safe-haven and highly liquid dollar.
"Speculative market participants are not very happy with
these levels and look at it as a good opportunity to sell the
euro, which is leading to the rapid drop in euro/dollar," said
Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.
The yen's unabated slide since Shinzo Abe took the helm as
Japan's prime minister on Wednesday has taken the currency to
two-year lows for three straight days. Abe has vowed to press
for aggressive monetary stimulus to fight deflation.
The dollar was steady against the yen at 86.11 yen,
edging away from a peak of 86.64 yen, its strongest since August
2010, when it stopped just shy of reported options barriers at
86.75 yen and 87.00 yen.
In the U.S. bond market, benchmark Treasuries yields dropped
to their lowest levels in two weeks as concerns that the economy
would be harmed by tax hikes and spending cuts and a fall in
consumer confidence spurred demand for safe-haven bonds.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in
price, with yields falling to 1.72 percent, down from 1.73
percent on Thursday and from a two-month high of 1.85 percent a
week and a half ago.
BRENT OIL EASES
Brent crude oil held below $111 per barrel, not far off its
highest this month.
Brent crude was down 59 cents to $110.21, on course
for a weekly gain of about 1.5 percent and a full-year increase
of about 3 percent, which would be the smallest in four years.
U.S. crude was down 19 cents to $90.67 and was set
for its first yearly loss in four years.
In other commodity markets, U.S. gold for February
eased $2.00 an ounce to $1,661.70.
Despite the tensions over the U.S. budget talks, the mood in
financial markets has been improving in recent weeks. Data from
emerging economies has shown signs of a pick-up while analysts
are hopeful that Europe may also soon bottom out.
A Reuters poll showed economists think China's factory
activity probably expanded at its fastest pace in eight months
in December.