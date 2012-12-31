* Wall Street rises on hopes of fiscal cliff deal
* Dollar, gold end 2012 with strong gains
* Global stock index on course for 13 pct gain in 2012
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Dec 31 Wall Street rallied on Monday
and global equities headed for their best year in the last three
as U.S. lawmakers closed in on a deal to avoid a budget crisis
that many fear could cripple the world economy in 2013.
U.S. President Barack Obama said Congress was close to an
agreement that would start chipping away at the deficit without
raising middle class taxes.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also said agreement
was "very, very close."
U.S. stocks rose, capping off a strong year on a high note
and leaving the MSCI all-world index on track to
end the year up 13 percent. U.S. government debt prices fell.
The deal is not likely to provide a long-term road map to
reduce the U.S. budget deficit, which has been above $1 trillion
for four straight years.
But without it, $600 billion of automatic spending cuts and
across-the-board tax increases would take effect Jan. 1, a blast
of austerity that economists fear would thrust the United States
into recession and hurt world growth.
"Traders understand that this is a stop-gap measure, but
they'll take it," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark. "Markets can rally with some
growth, but not with no growth. For now, they don't mind kicking
the can down the road."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 150.93
points, or 1.17 percent, at 13,089.04. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 21.80 points, or 1.55 percent, at 1,424.23.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 59.94 points, or 2.02
percent, at 3,020.25.
European shares also gained after a quiet day in Asia, where
Japan's Nikkei and other indexes were already closed for 2012.
Despite recent declines on Wall Street and what seemed like
a hopeless stalemate in budget talks, the benchmark S&P 500 was
up 12.5 percent in 2012 after a nearly flat performance the
prior year. The Dow was up 6 percent and the Nasdaq 15 percent.
With the world's major central banks expected to keep
pumping stimulus into their economies at any sign of weakness,
most economists forecast further gains in equities next year.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell 16/32 on the pending
fiscal cliff deal to yield 1.76 percent. Treasury yields
finished the year only slightly above where they started it,
thanks to heavy safe-haven buying and the Fed's asset purchase
programs aimed at keeping long-term rates low.
STILL RISKS AHEAD
Risks still remain for 2013, investors said.
Europe could lurch back into trouble if slow growth puts
further pressure on heavily indebted countries such as Spain and
Italy, said Alan Wilde, who helps manage $50 billion at Baring
Asset Management in London.
"This pressure point may make acceptance of austere policy
measures unpalatable and politicians may find they have to find
other ways to cut costs," he said.
In the United States, striking the right balance between
growth and deficit reduction will also be a challenge, as will
addressing long-term fiscal problems.
"It looks to be another lengthy time of instability and
volatility on Wall Street as the real work to address the longer
term fiscal health of the U.S. government moves into 2013," said
Ron Florance, managing director of investment strategy at Wells
Fargo Private Bank.
But in 2012, investors worst fears -- a euro zone collapse,
a hard landing in China's once-booming economy and another U.S.
recession -- never came to pass.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 gained roughly 13
percent this year, largely due to the European Central Bank's
vow to tackle the region's debt crisis, and recovered from an
early morning dip to end the year at 1,131.64.
Peripheral euro zone bonds also rallied after a roller
coaster year. Yields on Spanish and Italian sovereign bonds, a
measure of the compensation creditors demand for lending to
those governments money, spiked in the summer but have since
fallen sharply. Euro zone bond markets were closed on Monday.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3191 but was up 2
percent for the year. An agreement on the U.S. budget would also
be viewed as positive for the euro because it would help boost
global growth.
Against the yen, the dollar hit 86.64, its best
showing since mid-2010, and was set to end the year 12 percent
firmer against Japan's currency, its biggest gain since 2005.
With a new Japanese government led by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe expected to pursue a policy mix of aggressive monetary
easing and heavy fiscal spending to beat deflation, analysts see
the yen staying under pressure in 2013.
Commodities also found recent support as economic data in
key emerging economies such as China have started pointing to a
gradual pick-up in the pace of growth in 2013.
Gold was $1,675.60 an ounce, up more than 6 percent
for the year and on track for a 12th consecutive year of gains.
Rock-bottom interest rates, concerns over the financial
stability of the euro zone, and diversification into bullion by
central banks have boosted the metal. Copper also rose, ended
the year up 6 percent after a late rally on Monday.
U.S. crude rose 96 cents to $91.76 per barrel but
ended 2012 down more than 7 percent.