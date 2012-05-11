* Global shares retreat as Europe outweighs U.S. sentiment
* Safe-haven government debt rises, Bunds near record lows
* Oil slides on weak Chinese industrial production data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 11 Global stocks retreated on
F riday as better-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment in early
May was offset by uncertainty over Europe's festering debt
crisis, while oil prices fell after weak data from China reduced
demand expectations.
Safe-haven government debt rose, with yields on the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note falling for the eighth
straight week. The question of whether Greece can remain in the
euro zone and concerns about the health of Spanish banks spurred
buying.
The euro retreated against the U.S. dollar on news that the
Greek Socialist party leader had been unable to form a national
unity government after holding last-ditch talks with rivals.
The euro slid 0.1 percent to $1.2925, and the U.S. dollar
index rose 0.18 percent to 80.257.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 9/32 in
price to yield 1.84 percent.
JPMorgan Chase & Co's trading loss of at least $2
billion from a failed hedging strategy knocked financial stocks
across the globe and helped Wall Street retreat from early
gains.
JPMorgan's shares fell 9.5 percent to $36.88. The KBW index
of large U.S. financial service firms fell 1.0 percent.
In Europe, the euro zone STOXX banking index fell 1
percent.
"Today there is a flight to safety; Greece is not resolved,
Spain is not resolved," said Lou Brien, market strategist with
DRW Trading Group in Chicago.
"And JPMorgan adds a bit of concern simply because they were
assumed to be the well-run bank, and if this sort of thing could
happen there, where else could it happen?" Brien said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.56
points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,830.48. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.23 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,355.76.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.21 points, or 0.21
percent, at 2,939.85.
European shares erased early losses to end higher, although
many investors remained wary over Spain's banks and Greece's
political impasse.
The FTSEurofirst index of top European stocks
closed up 0.3 percent at 1022.52.
The MSCI world equity index turned lower,
falling 0.3 percent to 314.99.
Prices of crude oil, copper and gold all fell.
Plans to support Spain's troubled banks failed to convince
investors. The Greek stock market dropped to levels last seen 20
years ago during an earlier crisis over a mechanism to reduce
exchange rate swings in Europe before the euro's advent.
German Bund futures rose as high as 143.09, up 48
ticks on the day.
Crude oil prices fell below $112 a barrel early in the
session after a weak reading of industrial growth in China
sparked worries that demand may slow from the world's No. 2 oil
consumer.
Chinese industrial output expanded in April at its slowest
annual pace in nearly three years. When paired with poor trade
figures from Thursday, the data suggest China's economy
continues to slow after a weak first-quarter performance.
Brent crude futures for June delivery settled down
47 cents at $112.26 a barrel.
The U.S. light sweet June contract settled down 95
cents at $96.13 a barrel.