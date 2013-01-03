* World shares slip as Fed hints to tighter policy
* Concerns over U.S. battles to cut spending, raise debt
ceiling
* Dollar index extends rally
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 3 World stocks dipped on Thursday,
reversing course after minutes from the latest Federal Open
Market Committee meeting showed rising concern about the Fed's
policy of buying bonds to stimulate growth.
The Federal Reserve's minutes also extended a rally in the
U.S. dollar, fueled earlier by concerns about more budget
wrangling in Washington.
The Fed's asset purchase program has been a main pillar of
the equities rally that has extended since 2009 and has
catapulted the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index to near a 5-year
high.
The December meeting minutes showed several of the central
bank's officials were leaning towards slowing or stopping
purchases well before the end of 2013.
"This is somewhat earlier than what the markets would have
thought," said Millan Mulraine, senior economist at TD
Securities in New York.
"While the evolution in the data, particularly progress in
the labor market, will ultimately determine the timing of the
end point for purchases, it seems reasonable to assume that the
Fed has penciled in some time in 2013 as a natural point to
conclude the QE3 program."
Global equities retreated a day after hitting an 18-month
high, while the U.S. dollar climbed to a three-week high against
a basket of currencies on concerns about another looming fight
over spending and taxes in Washington.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.3 percent
after hitting an 18-month high on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.27 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 13,388.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 3.03 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,459.39. The
Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.17 points, or 0.23 percent,
to 3,105.10.
A European equity benchmark ended up 0.45 percent
after hitting its highest intraday level since March 2011,
boosted by a belated reaction in Swiss stocks due to a holiday.
Data suggesting some momentum in the U.S. economy as the
year ended showed private-sector employers stepped up hiring in
December, cutting losses in stocks and further supporting the
greenback gains.
President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans face
two more months of tough talks on spending cuts and an increase
in the nation's debt limit as the hard-fought deal to avert the
"fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts covered
only taxes and delayed decisions on expenditures until March 1.
"There's still some clouds over the horizon, with the fiscal
issue of the government," said Jeff Meyerson, head of trading at
Sunrise Securities in New York. "We don't know how they're going
to pan out, but in all likelihood there's not going to be a
calamity."