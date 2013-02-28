* Dollar up on Italy deadlock and before U.S. spending cuts
* European shares gain on confidence in central bank support
* U.S. factory, jobless claims help lift sentiment
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Global equity markets and Brent
crude oil rose on Thursday, pulled higher by encouraging U.S.
economic data and renewed confidence that major central banks
will keep taking steps to support the global economy.
Italian bonds pared recent losses on reduced worries about
the country's political deadlock, helping to whet the appetite
for riskier assets such as stocks, oil and other commodities.
A drop in new claims for jobless benefits last week and a
sharp rise in factory activity in the Midwest in February added
recent data that suggests an improving U.S. economy early this
year.
The U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product
rose 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter - reversing a previous
reading showing a contraction, but less than a 0.5 percent gain
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Investors, however, ignored the GDP data on anemic growth.
"The jobless claims continue to show further signs of
improvement in the labor market. It's encouraging," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. LLC
in New York.
Wilkinson said the GDP report was largely history, and that
the data was unlikely to impact investor sentiment.
"We knew that it was a bad quarter, and we knew that there
was a confluence of negative inputs such as from government
inventories. We don't expect this to continue in 2013," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.98 points,
or 0.11 percent, at 14,091.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.83 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,518.82. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.89 points, or 0.25
percent, at 3,170.14.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares rose 1 percent to provisionally close at
1,171.66.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.48 percent to 354.51.
In oil markets, Brent crude for April delivery
gained 41 cents to $112.28 a barrel.
In contrast, U.S. oil for April delivery slipped 22
cents to $92.54 a barrel.
Gold headed toward its longest run of monthly declines in
more than 16 years as an improved economic backdrop and reduced
concerns about inflation blunted its appeal to investors.
Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,582.50 an ounce, on
course for a monthly drop of about 4 percent. The embattled
precious metal has been in the red for five straight months -
the longest such losing streak since late 1996 to early 1997.
The dollar rose against the euro and yen as investors
embraced its safety against the backdrop of the Italian
stalemate and less than 24 hours before automatic spending cuts
are enacted in the United States.
While month-end flows should translate into choppy flows
during the session, the euro's upside is seen as limited by
concerns that political instability will stall Italian economic
reforms and reignite the euro-zone debt crisis.
The euro extended losses against the Japanese yen and U.S.
dollar as month-end positioning and fears about a stalemate in
Italy prompted investors to shed holdings of the currency.
The euro last traded at $1.3081, down 0.43 percent
for the day.
U.S. Treasuries rose as the potentially growth-damping
impact of prospective U.S. government spending cuts fed the bid
for safe-haven U.S. debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note gained
5/32 in price to yield 1.89 percent.