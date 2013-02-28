* Euro declines on Italy deadlock and U.S. spending cuts
* European shares gain on confidence in central bank support
* U.S. stocks end slightly lower
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 28 A global equities index rose on
Thursday, boosted by renewed confidence that major central banks
will keep taking steps to support their economies, while the
euro declined against the dollar.
The political stalemate in Italy, along with looming U.S.
federal budget cuts, weighed on the euro.
Pledges by the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal
Reserve this week to sustain steps to inject liquidity into
markets have propped up equities.
U.S. stocks, however, ended the day down slightly after a
two-day rally. Earlier in Thursday's session, the Dow Jones
industrial average came within 50 points of its all-time
intraday high.
"To push through to new highs, you would have to see
consistent positive economic data in the U.S. and have Europe
stabilize - those are two pretty big requirements," said Jeff
Morris, head of U.S. equities at Standard Life Investments in
Boston.
"It wouldn't surprise me to see us bounce around as we have
the past couple of weeks," Morris added.
A drop in new U.S. claims for jobless benefits last week and
a sharp rise in factory activity in the Midwest in February
added to recent data that suggests the U.S. economy is
improving.
The U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product
rose 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter - reversing a previous
reading showing a contraction, but less than the 0.5 percent
gain forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.5 percent, while in Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top regional shares rose 0.9 percent to close at
1,171.47.
On Wall Street, the Dow fell 20.88 points, or 0.15 percent,
to end at 14,054.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was
down 1.31 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,514.68. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 2.07 points, or 0.07 percent,
at 3,160.19.
The Dow at one point in the session touched 14,149.15,
within 50 points of its record intraday high.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average, seen as a bet
on future growth, is up 12.9 percent this year, and the 20-stock
index hit a record intraday high earlier on Thursday.
The euro declined against the dollar, last trading at
$1.3062, down 0.57 percent on the day, but still above
the session low $1.3054.
The euro's upside is seen as limited by concerns that
political instability will stall Italian economic reforms and
reignite the euro-zone debt crisis.
In the United States, automatic across-the-board spending
cuts, known as sequestration, will be introduced on Friday. Many
economists expect the budget cuts may reduce U.S. economic
growth by around half a percentage point.
CRUDE ENDS DOWN, U.S. BONDS UP
In oil markets, Brent crude fell to a six-week low, capping
a month-end sell-off in which prices have fallen by almost $8 in
two weeks as concerns have resurfaced about the global economy
and the strength of demand.
Despite initially pushing higher early in the session, Brent
eventually succumbed to another wave of selling. Brent crude for
April delivery closed down 49 cents at $111.38 a barrel,
having earlier touched a low of $110.87, the weakest level since
Jan. 18. For the month, Brent lost 3.6 percent in February.
U.S. crude fell 71 cents to $92.05 a barrel.
Gold fell more than 1 percent and ended February with its
fifth straight monthly drop, the longest string of monthly
declines since 1996. Spot gold fell 1.1 percent to
$1,578.86 per ounce.
U.S. Treasuries ended slightly higher in price as the
potentially growth-damping impact of prospective U.S. government
spending cuts fed the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note gained
6/32 in price to yield 1.879 percent.