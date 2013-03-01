* Strong U.S. manufacturing data leads Wall Street rebound
* Euro hovers near 2-month low vs dollar
* Shares fall as euro zone data disappoints
* Lacklustre China manufacturing data hits commodities
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 1 Global equity markets fell
sharply and the euro slumped to a two-month low on Friday as
weak economic data from Europe and China weighed on sentiment,
but Wall Street pared losses to trade flat on news of
surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing.
Concerns about imminent U.S. spending cuts and political
stalemate in Rome remained major headwinds for risky assets,
though the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing to its fastest
rate in over a year and a half in February eased some jitters.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity rose to 54.2 from 53.1 in January,
topping economists' forecasts for a pullback to 52.5.
"A very impressive ISM number with the only caution being a
decline in employment though still in expanding territory,"
David Ader, head Of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
Another sign of optimism was a report that showed U.S.
consumer sentiment rose in February as Americans were more
optimistic that the jobs market will improve, even as confidence
in fiscal policy was near all-time lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.48
points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,028.01. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.20 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,510.48.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.09 points, or
0.54 percent, at 3,143.10.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.45 percent to 352.82. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300
of leading regional companies fell 0.36 percent to 1167.22.
The euro tumbled to a 2013 low against the U.S. dollar,
which rose to a six-month high against a basket of currencies as
weak euro zone data highlighted a growing economic disparity
with the United States.
The euro fell to a 2013 trough of $1.2979, its lowest
since at least Dec. 11, down 0.57 percent on the day.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose as impending U.S. budget cuts
and concern about economic weakness in Europe inspired a bid for
safe-haven U.S. debt.
Economists say $85 billion in automatic "sequestration" cuts
to federal spending, on top of fiscal restraint already in place
due to the expiry of the U.S. payroll tax cut, will likely trim
U.S. economic growth this year.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
6/32 in price to yield 1.8601 percent.
Crude oil slipped to a six-week low below $110 per barrel,
weighed down by growth worries as political gridlock brought the
prospect of massive U.S. government spending cuts and on
disappointing European industrial data. Oil later pared losses.
Brent crude for April delivery fell 90 cents to a
low of $110.48 per barrel.
U.S. oil fell to a low of $90.98, down $1.07.