* Central banks expected to extend easy policies
* Brent cuts gains, U.S. crude flat
* Copper gains as China pledges to maintain growth
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 5 The Dow Jones industrial
average hit a record high on Tuesday as major world stock
markets rallied after China pledged more government spending to
boost economic growth and data showed the U.S. service sector
expanding at its fastest pace in a year in February.
Crude oil and copper prices also advanced on China's pledge
to deliver economic growth of 7.5 percent this year in the
world's second-largest economy.
On Wall Street, the Dow surpassed the highs seen in 2007,
before the financial crisis, breaking the previous intraday
record of 14,198.10 set on Oct. 11, 2007.
"Stocks are close to fair value, but very cheap relative to
the bond market and to cash, which is very expensive," said
David Kelly, managing director and chief market strategist at
JPMorgan Asset Management in New York.
"Central banks have been keeping rates low and that
justified higher stock prices. But we weren't seeing that
because of these risks. As these risks have diminished, money is
going into stocks because it has nowhere else to go. That led to
the new high on the Dow Jones industrial average today," he
said.
After the peak in 2007, stock markets crashed as the United
States and Europe entered a deep recession. The rebound in U.S.
equity markets has been much stronger than in Europe as the
United States did not embrace the sharp government austerity
measures that have hindered economic growth in Europe, while
added liquidity from the Federal Reserve and historically low
interest rates have fueled investor appetites.
"Things that could really have gone wrong like a blowup in
Europe or a fiscal cliff in the United States or a crash landing
in China created an extreme disparity between stocks and bonds
and cash," Kelly added.
Even though the Dow hit a record high, its euro zone peer,
the blue chip Euro STOXX 50, still needs to gain
more than 70 percent to reach its June 2007 top.
An MSCI gauge of global equities rose 1.1
percent on Tuesday and European shares bolted 1.8
percent higher.
In afternoon trade on Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 136.05 points, or 0.96 percent, at
14,263.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.36
points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,540.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 38.32 points, or 1.20 percent, at 3,220.35.
In the oil market, Brent was on track to buck a five-day
losing streak as the North Sea Brent pipeline remained closed
for a third day and investors bet on strong Chinese oil demand.
Oil pared gains, however, on concerns over rising supply.
Brent crude oil rose 0.4 percent to $110.57 per
barrel while U.S. crude added 4 cents to $90.16.
Copper prices rose 0.4 percent after top consumer China's
pledge to maintain economic growth at 7.5 percent. Three-month
copper rose to $7,758 a ton.
Demand for riskier assets has also been supported by
unprecedented levels of liquidity injections by the world's
major central banks, and investors are seizing on any signs this
will continue.
Comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chair, Janet
Yellen, on Monday backing the current aggressive stimulus effort
and a decision by Australia's Reserve Bank to keep interest
rates at record lows were the latest signs policies will remain
in place.
The Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European
Central Bank are all expected either to keep current loose
policies in place or add extra stimulus after their policy
meetings this week.
The euro was mostly flat against the U.S. dollar while the
greenback pared losses against the yen after data showed the
U.S. services sector accelerated at its fastest pace in a year
in February.
"The market is seeing positive U.S. data as positive for the
dollar," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "Economic data is
providing underlying support."
Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell as growth hopes for China
helped push stocks to record highs, with yields on U.S.
government debt range-bound as investors looked to central bank
meetings and the U.S. payrolls report.
Yields were pressured slightly higher by the U.S. data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 6/32 in
price to yield 1.8978 percent, up from 1.8789 percent on Monday.