* Central banks expected to extend easy money policies
* Brent climbs after 5-day slump, U.S. crude also up
* Copper gains as China pledges to maintain growth
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 5 The Dow Jones industrial
average hit a record high on Tuesday as major world stock
markets rallied after China pledged more government spending to
boost economic growth and data showed the U.S. service sector
expanding at its fastest pace in a year in February.
Crude oil and copper prices also advanced on China's pledge
to deliver economic growth of 7.5 percent this year in the
world's second-largest economy.
On Wall Street, the Dow surpassed the highs seen in 2007,
before the financial crisis, breaking the previous intraday
record of 14,198.10 set on Oct. 11, 2007.
Analysts said Tuesday's advance was linked less to one
specific catalyst and more to the same factors that have been
driving the rally this year, namely, attractive valuations and
liquidity resulting from the U.S. Federal Reserve's easy
monetary policies.
"Just because we're testing old highs doesn't necessarily
mean the markets are going to capitulate. The underlying
fundamentals still remain in place," said Joseph Tanious, global
market strategist at JPMorgan Funds in New York.
After the peak in 2007, stock markets crashed as the United
States and Europe entered a deep recession. The rebound in U.S.
equity markets has been much stronger than in Europe as the
United States did not embrace the sharp government austerity
measures that have hindered economic growth in Europe, while
added liquidity from the Federal Reserve and historically low
interest rates have fueled investors' appetites.
Even though the Dow hit a record high, its euro-zone peer,
the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, still needs to gain
more than 70 percent to reach its June 2007 top.
An MSCI gauge of global equities rose 1.1
percent on Tuesday and the FTSEurofirst-300 index of top
European shares shot up 1.8 percent.
In late afternoon trade on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial
Average rose 137.81 points or 0.98 percent, to 14,265.63.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 15.31 points or
1.00 percent, to 1,540.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index
added 37.25 points or 1.17 percent, to 3,219.28.
In the oil market, Brent crude broke a five-day losing
streak as the North Sea Brent pipeline remained closed for a
third day and investors bet on strong Chinese oil demand. Data
showed the U.S. services sector accelerated at its fastest pace
in a year in February, further supporting oil.
Brent crude oil rose $1.52, or 1.4 percent, to
settle at $111.61 per barrel while U.S. crude oil added
70 cents, or 0.8 percent, to end at $90.82.
Copper prices rose 0.7 percent after top consumer China's
pledge to maintain economic growth at 7.5 percent. Three-month
copper rose to $7,775 a ton.
Demand for riskier assets has also been supported by
unprecedented levels of liquidity injections by the world's
major central banks, and investors are seizing on any signs that
this will continue.
Comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chair, Janet
Yellen, on Monday backing the current aggressive stimulus effort
and a decision by Australia's Reserve Bank to keep interest
rates at record lows were the latest signs that easy monetary
policies will remain in place.
The Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European
Central Bank are all expected either to keep current loose
policies in place or add extra stimulus after their policy
meetings this week.
The euro rose for a second day against the U.S. dollar while
commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand
dollars also gained, as risk sentiment improved after the Dow's
record jump.
"Clearly, the biggest story of the day was the Dow hitting a
record high so that has lifted some of these riskier currencies
against the dollar," said Greg Moore, currency strategist, at TD
Securities in Toronto.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell as growth hopes for China
helped push stocks to record highs, with yields on U.S.
government debt range-bound as investors looked to central bank
meetings and the U.S. payrolls report.
Yields were pressured slightly higher by the U.S. data.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
5/32 in price to yield 1.8944 percent, up from 1.8789 percent on
Monday.