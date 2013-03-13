* Dollar rallies on strong U.S. retail sales
* Weak Italian bond sale, regional factory data hurts euro
* Gold falls after failing to top $1,600/ounce
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar climbed to a
seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday and
the blue chip Dow Jones stock index rose for a ninth straight
session to notch yet another record after U.S. retail sales data
stoked optimism on the economy,
The resilience of the U.S. economy contrasted with
persistent problems in Europe. A weak Italian bond auction and
disappointing data on euro zone factory output hurt the euro and
pushed up borrowing costs for Italy and other debt-laden members
of the 17-nation block.
Oil prices fell on a rise in U.S. inventories and a mildly
bearish report from a major energy agency.
The U.S. government reported retail sales grew 1.1 percent
in February, the biggest rise since September.
"Strong activity numbers will help maintain investor
expectations that the U.S. economic recovery is best placed
amongst G-3 to begin gaining traction this year," said Samarjit
Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon
in Boston.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of currencies, was up 0.43 percent at 82.936. It climbed
earlier to 83.055, the highest level since Aug. 3.
The euro was down 0.6 percent to $1.2953. The single
currency hit a session low of $1.2922, the weakest since Dec.
10.
The euro had fallen after the Italian debt auction, seen as
a gauge of investor confidence in the euro zone's third-biggest
economy amid worries over whether its leaders could forge an
effective parliament to tackle fiscal problems.
Italy sold 5.32 billion euros of new three- and 15-year
government bonds, paying the highest yield since last December
for the shorter-term debt.
The yield on 10-year Italian government debt
on the open market rose 8 basis points to 4.66 percent.
The Italian auction results knocked European shares lower
and remained a drag on Wall Street stocks even after the
encouraging U.S. retail sales data.
U.S. STOCKS HIGHER
On Wall Street, the rally continued on Wednesday, although
moves have been muted in recent days as investors consolidate
positions after a strong run-up in the first three months of the
year. Still, weakness in stocks has been met with buying, which
helped propel the market's advance.
The rise in the Dow Jones industrial average marked the
index's longest consecutive winning streak since November 1996.
"Everything seems relatively tempered for a market that's
been making new highs almost every day, and I think that's a
relatively positive backdrop," said Mark Lehmann, president at
JMP Securities, an investment bank based in San Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 5.22
points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,455.28. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index finished up 2.04 points, or 0.13 percent, at
1,554.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended up 2.80
points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,245.12.
The S&P 500 is within striking distance of its all-time
closing high of 1,565.15 and about 1 percent away from an
all-time intraday high of 1,576.09 - both set in 2007.
The U.S. retail sales data also sparked gains in European
shares, as the data pointed to a continuing recovery in the
world's biggest economy. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share
index inched into positive territory at the close, up
0.01 percent at 1,194.1l.
MSCI's world equity index finished 0.34
percent lower at 359.52, dragged down by a 0.6 percent fall in
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index.
The encouraging U.S. retail sales data briefly pushed U.S.
government debt prices lower, but they bounced back after strong
demand at a $21 billion 10-year auction. The benchmark 10-year
Treasury note ended down 1/32 in price to yield
2.023 percent in choppy trading.
In commodities markets, benchmark oil prices fell after a
report from the International Energy Agency said U.S. production
would be enough to protect against most potential supply shocks.
Brent crude settled down $1.13 or 1.03 percent at
$108.52 a barrel, while U.S. oil settled 2 cents, or 0.2
percent lower at $92.52, snapping a four-day day winning streak.
Gold prices fell as the U.S. retail sales data boosted
optimism about the U.S. economy and after prices failed for a
second time to surpass $1,600 an ounce, prompting investors to
reduce bullion positions.
Spot gold was down 0.19 percent at $1,589.10 an ounce
by 3:26 p.m. EDT (1926 GMT), having earlier hit a two-week high
at $1,599.10. U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery
settled $3.30 lower at $1,588.40 an ounce.
"The failure of prices to break above $1,600 showed that the
money managers, who had become buyers, were cautiously bullish,"
said Carlos Perez-Santalla, commodities broker at PVM Futures.