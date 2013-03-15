* Dow's 10-day winning streak in jeopardy
* News on JPMorgan drags on blue-chips
* Dollar index retreats from seven-month high
* Reduced risk appetite boosts bond, gold prices
* Improving view on U.S. lifts Brent oil above $110/bbl
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 15 Wall Street stocks fell on
Friday from near record levels as a drop in JPMorgan Chase led a
pause in the market's 10-day rally, while the dollar retreated
from a seven-month high despite more signs the U.S. economy is
strengthening.
With the pullback in U.S. stock prices, the Dow Jones
industrial average was in danger of ending its recent winning
streak, while European shares retreated from 4-1/2-year highs.
Investors shifted some money into safe-haven gold and U.S.
and German government debt ahead of the weekend.
Evidence of an improving U.S. economy, together with supply
concerns from the Middle East, boosted oil prices in London
briefly back above $110 a barrel.
As the U.S. jobs picture brightens despite tax increases and
government spending cuts, some analysts remain upbeat about the
longer-term prospects for stocks.
"I don't think that one or two days' movement is really
going to change the underlying momentum of this market, which I
still think is pretty strong at this point," said Cam Albright,
director of asset allocation at Wilmington Trust Investment
Advisors in Wilmington, Delaware.
In addition to signs of the labor market picking up steam,
data on Friday showed continued growth in U.S. manufacturing,
although optimism was muted by news of a stronger-than-expected
0.7 percent rise in consumer inflation in February and a
surprise deterioration in consumer confidence.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 45.37
points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,493.77. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.20 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,559.03.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.78 points, or
0.39 percent, at 3,246.15.
The S&P 500 came within about 4 points of its record closing
high on Thursday before falling on Friday due to weakness in
JPMorgan, a Dow and S&P component.
Shares of the largest U.S. bank by assets fell on news the
Fed told it and Goldman Sachs they must fix flaws in how
they set capital payouts to stockholders. In addition, a Senate
report alleged JPMorgan had ignored risks, misled investors,
fought with regulators and tried to work around rules as it
dealt with mushrooming losses in a derivatives portfolio.
JPMorgan's stock sagged 2.2 percent at $49.87 a share. But
other U.S. bank stocks rebounded from initial losses, with the
S&P Financial index edging up 0.12 percent.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.4
percent lower at 1,203.01. But it recorded its fifth weekly rise
and is hovering near its highest levels since mid-2008.
Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei index ended up 1.45 percent
on the day, rising for a five weeks in a row.
MSCI's all-world index, which tracks 9,000
stocks in 45 countries, was up 0.1 percent at 362.20. It was set
to rise for a second straight week.
Weaker stock prices increased the appeal of bonds and gold.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were up 12/32
in price to yield 1.9947 percent, a one-week low, while German
Bund futures were 0.26 percent higher at 143.51.
Gold inched up 0.15 percent to $1,592.16 an ounce, on
its way to a weekly gain of 1 percent.
DOLLAR RECEDES
The dollar took a breather from its recent sprint higher,
losing 0.46 percent to a one-week low against a basket of major
currencies. But it did reach the seven-month high touched
on Thursday.
The euro rose 0.36 percent to $1.3053, recovering
from Thursday's three-month low of $1.2911, and was on course
for a second consecutive weekly gain against the dollar.
Perceptions that U.S. inflation remains mild despite a spike
in gasoline prices earlier this year have eased fears the
Federal Reserve would need to consider an early exit from its
aggressive quantitative easing policy that has helped support
asset prices around the world.
"It looks like we still have some scope to continue with
QE," said Andrew Dilz, foreign currency trader at Tempus
Consulting in Washington.
In the oil market, crude prices drew strength from the
better U.S. economic outlook and concerns over supply from the
Middle East.
U.S. crude oil settled up 42 cents or 0.45 percent at
$93.45 a barrel, while Brent rose $1.07 or 0.98 percent
at $110.03.
Supply worries resurfaced when President Barack Obama, ahead
of a visit to Israel next week, said military force remained an
option if sanctions and diplomacy failed to thwart Iran's
nuclear ambitions.