* European shares tumble, but pare initial losses
* Euro recovers after drop below $1.29 on Cyprus deal
* Spanish and Italian bonds yields jump
* Safe-haven gold jumps above $1,600
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 18 Global stock markets fell on
Monday as concerns over European sovereign debt returned to the
forefront after the euro zone's decision on partially funding a
bailout of Cyprus by taxing bank deposits.
The move hit confidence in the European banking sector,
sparking concerns about any impact on the region's economic
growth and whether it could spread to other areas. U.S. equities
investors took the opportunity to lock in profits after an
extended rally last week.
The euro and bonds of troubled European sovereign debtors
also fell, as did U.S. banking shares, though markets rebounded
off the session's lows on hopes that the tactic would not be
used elsewhere.
The bloc struck a deal on Saturday to give Cyprus rescue
loans worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but defied warnings
- including from the European Central Bank - and imposed a levy
that would cost those with cash in the island's banks between
6.75 and 9.9 percent of their money.
Cyprus' parliament put off a vote on the measure, which has
shaken depositors' confidence in banks across the continent,
until Tuesday. With public anger at the deal widespread, the
government said it was looking to reduce the losses for small
savers.
"This is disturbing because it creates uncertainty, but the
euro zone has gone through much worse than this, and this is a
bit of an excuse for the market to sell," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
The deal staved off a default, which would have undermined
the promise that last year's Greek debt writedown was a one-off.
But the move to hit depositors takes the euro zone crisis into
unprecedented territory.
The initial response of investors was unambiguous. European
shares followed Asian indexes lower and the euro fell to a
three-month low, while safe-haven assets such as gold and German
and U.S. government bonds jumped.
Italian and Spanish bond yields both rose sharply,
reflecting fears about the weakness of the two euro zone
economies and the size of their debt burdens.
European shares fell 0.5 percent, having at one
point been down as much as 1.4 percent. It was the worst session
for European equities since last month's inconclusive Italian
elections.
London's FTSE 100, Frankfurt's DAX and
Paris's CAC-40 were down 0.6 percent, 1 percent and 1.2
percent respectively, leaving MSCI's global share index
down 1.02 percent.
In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 40.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,473.60. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.03 points, or 0.51
percent, at 1,552.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 16.12 points, or 0.50 percent, at 3,232.95.
Euro zone bank shares bore the brunt of the
sell-off, falling 3.5 percent. U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche
Bank fell 3.8 percent to $42.94 while Barclays
was off 3.5 percent to $18.55.
Bank of America fell 1 percent to $12.44 while
Morgan Stanley fell 3.7 percent to $22.72.
CENTRAL BANK SUPPORT
Some in the markets were drawing support from a view that
safety measures put in place at the European Central Bank should
contain the fallout from Cyprus. In addition, this week three of
the world's biggest central banks are expected to signal they
plan to keep monetary policy loose for the foreseeable future.
"Clearly this (Cyprus deal) is a negative development for
European assets, but in the terms of contagion, we think it is
quite limited," said Guillermo Felices, head euro asset
allocation at Barclays in London.
Other analysts noted shares are trading at historically
lofty levels, and therefore ripe for a pullback. Efforts by
policymakers to revise the Cyprus plan to spare small savers
from losses also supported the market.
The euro staged a slight recovery after dropping to a
three-month low of $1.2882 in Asian trading. It was down 1
percent overall on the day but was flat for the European session
at $1.2950.
The dollar, which investors often seek when tensions
in Europe rise, gained 0.4 percent against a basket of
currencies.
"Euro zone politicians will be at pains today to manage down
the danger of contagion to other markets. The euro will find a
little bit of support from that but markets will remain
jittery," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank.
PERIPHERAL VISION
The euro zone's bond market has been the main lightening rod
of its troubles over the last three-years.
While Italian and Spanish bond
yields jumped, the widespread anxiety drove up German government
bonds, the traditional favorite of risk-adverse
European investors, and boosted the cost of insuring against a
sovereign default in the euro zone's southern rim.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
13/32, the yield at 1.9442 percent.
In commodity markets, U.S. crude and Brent oil both tumbled,
with Brent futures down 0.6 percent at $109.22 per
barrel and U.S. oil off 0.3 percent to $93.18.
Gold, another safe-haven asset, registered its
biggest jump in a month, rising to $1,608.30, its highest level
since late February.