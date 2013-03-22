* Stocks advance on reports that Cyprus hours away from deal
* Euro recovers on investor optimism about a Cyprus deal
* Oil holds above $107 as bailout deadline nears
* Bond prices slip on caution as bailout uncertainty
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 22 Global equity markets and the
euro advanced on Friday on hopes Cyprus will avert a financial
collapse, taking succor from an agreement that shielded Greek
banks from the Cypriot crisis and remarks that the island nation
was hours away from a bailout.
U.S. rose and European shares rebounded after Greece's
Piraeus Bank agreed to take over the Greek branches of
Cyprus's troubled banks in a deal that allows the country to
shrink its bloated banking sector.
The deal involved the transfer of 17 billion euros of loans
and 14 billion euros of deposits, a source close to the matter
said.
The deputy leader of the ruling party in Cyprus later said
that the country was close to a compromise that would let its
parliament reverse the rejection of a rescue package offered by
euro zone partners a week ago.
Finance ministers of the 17-nation euro zone will hold talks
on Sunday on the bailout crisis in Cyprus, two euro zone sources
told Reuters.
The euro rose 0.74 percent to $1.2992 in its first
weekly gain in seven weeks on hopes Cyprus had averted a
financial meltdown.
"It seems that investors are expecting a deal before the
Monday deadline. So they're not placing new shorts on the euro
going into the weekend. They don't want to be caught on the
wrong side of the bet in case a deal does materialize," said
Brian Kim, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Wall Street was lifted by retail stocks, the day's top
gainers, on better-than-expected results from Nike Inc.
Nike shares rose 11.1 percent to $59.53.
"While the market may be vulnerable because it's up so much,
the U.S. economy is in a better shape and better position to
withstand the whole euro zone and Cyprus situation," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of active trading and derivatives
at Charles Schwab.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 90.54
points, or 0.63 percent, at 14,512.03. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 11.09 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,556.89.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.40 points, or 0.70
percent, at 3,245.00.
For the week, the Dow was flat, the S&P was off 0.2 percent
and the Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent.
MSCI's all-country world equity index gained
0.28 at 358.79.
In Europe, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of
leading regional shares retreated to close down 0.1 percent at
1189.44.
Oil prices rose above $107 a barrel. Brent crude for May
delivery rose 19 cents to settle at $107.67 a barrel.
U.S. crude for May settled up $1.26 at $93.71 a barrel.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
5/32 in price to yield 1.9302 percent.