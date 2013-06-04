* Dollar recovers from one-month lows vs yen
* European shares rebound after recent drops, Wall Street
lower
* Japanese strategy eyed for gauge on commitment to stimulus
NEW YORK, June 4 Stocks on world markets and the
dollar gained on Tuesday, though Wall Street fell, as
expectations remained intact that the Federal Reserve will
maintain its stimulus program to bolster the nascent U.S.
economic recovery.
A minor lull in the week's busy schedule of central bank
meetings and U.S. data initially offered a break from recent
sharp moves. But as European markets wound down, the dollar
surrendered some gains against major currencies and U.S. stock
indices moved sharply lower.
Investors were already holding off making big bets until
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary
policy. Without a major data driver other than Monday's U.S.
factory activity, there was even less incentive
to trade.
Some analysts were pointing to technical factors to say the
U.S. stock market, with the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent so
far this year, was not as strong as it looks even before it
began to swoon.
"With no real catalysts to push us in one direction or
another but with plenty of catalysts on the horizon I am not
surprised to see markets trending sideways," said Art Hogan,
managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 108.36
points, or 0.71 percent, at 15,145.67. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.48 points, or 0.70 percent, at
1,628.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.22
points, or 0.64 percent, at 3,443.15.
European stocks were off the highs of the day but
closed 0.3 percent higher and on course to snap a two-day losing
streak that had left them at their lowest level since early May.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, was up 0.02 percent.
"It seems like the market just wants to go higher and
higher, but one thing that worries me is the advance-decline
numbers, which hit the worst in four years yesterday," said
Frank Gretz, market analyst and technician for brokerage
Wellington Shields & Co. in New York. Gretz was speaking on the
U.S. stock market.
The ratio of advancing stocks to declining stocks is used to
gauge the strength of the index price trend and the chance it
will reverse.
ECB MEETING
With investors also keeping positions tight ahead of the
European Central Bank and Bank of England monthly meetings on
Thursday, German Bund futures dipped and peripheral
euro zone debt edged up.
A 10-month rally in euro zone debt has waned in recent weeks
as talk of a cut in Fed stimulus has pushed up yields.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
1/32, the yield at 2.1230 percent.
On Wednesday, the market will get an anecdotal look at U.S.
economic conditions from the Fed's Beige Book. A preliminary
view on U.S. jobs will come with the ADP national employment
data for May.
Commodity markets were steadier. Copper climbed for
a second session, while gold was slightly soft.
After the volatility of recent days caused by an escalation
of political tensions, Turkish shares and the lira
regained ground. That meant that most of the bigger
moves of the day were once again on Asian stock markets.
Japan's Nikkei rose 2 percent, its biggest one-day
rise in three weeks as currency swings amplified moves ahead of
Wednesday's announcement from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the
third leg of his "Abenomics" stimulus strategy.
The Nikkei was at a 5-1/2-year peak and up more than 50
percent on the year until two weeks ago but has since lost 15
percent as doubts about the $1.4 trillion stimulus drive have
crept in.
Abe's latest changes are likely to center on economic
reforms but sources told Reuters the government could also
include steps urging Japan's public pension funds to boost their
investment in equities and overseas.
"We are right at the start of a multi-year process
probably," said Grant Lewis, a Daiwa Securities economist in
London.
The dollar gained 0.6 percent against the yen but was
off the session high. The euro was down 0.1 percent against the
dollar.
Australian shares rose 0.3 percent and the Aussie
dollar dropped 1.5 percent after the country's central
bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, but said there
was some scope for further easing.
The firmer U.S dollar also pushed the kiwi dollar lower.