* U.S. private-sector jobs growth below expectation
* Japanese, European stocks fall, U.S. equities follow
* Dollar slides back below 100 yen as Japanese reforms
disappoint
NEW YORK, June 5 Stocks markets around the world
slipped, with U.S. indexes posting major losses, while the
dollar weakened on Wednesday as investors moved to safer
government debt given soft U.S. private jobs data and
disappointment at Japan's efforts to boost economic growth.
U.S. stocks dropped dramatically as the New York session
wound down, with the Dow falling below 15,000 for the first
time since May 7, amid concern central banks' easy money
policies to rescue the weak economy may not be enough for
markets to extend this year's gains.
Stock markets have weakened in recent days as investors
weigh the ability of major central banks to boost growth and the
possibility that stimulus will be reduced in coming months.
MSCI's world equity index was last down 1.5
percent to a six-week low.
European markets fell after data showed business activity in
the euro zone eased in May and on separate confirmation that the
region's economy contracted in the first quarter.
Investors sent Japan's main Nikkei share index
tumbling 3.8 percent to a two-month low, unimpressed by pledges
from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to make incomes grow and set up
special economic zones.
Market participants are also mulling the outlook for the
Federal Reserve's hefty U.S. monetary stimulus program, which is
expected to be curtailed in coming months.
The Fed - the U.S. central bank - has explicitly linked the
health of the jobs market to the continuation of its ultra-loose
monetary policy. While weak jobs data would point to the Fed
continuing its bond-buying program to keep rates low, which
would be good for stocks, the policy has come under review as
some data points to growing economic momentum and officials
worry about the collateral effects on funding markets.
The release of the Fed's Beige Book, an anecdotal report on
economic conditions by the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee, did nothing to alter the day's trading trends. The
U.S. economy expanded at a "modest to moderate" pace since
mid-April while hiring remained subdued, according to the
report.
The dollar, which had already fallen below the 100-yen level
in Tokyo trading, touched a low of 98.95 yen. The yen had
been weakening as Japanese stocks soared in recent months on
expectations of improved growth in Japan.
"I think we're at the point where there hasn't been a lot of
good news, and the level of concern over the Fed's next action
is kind of overwhelming," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 216.95
points, or 1.43 percent, at 14,960.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended down 22.48 points, or 1.38 percent, at
1,608.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 43.78
points, or 1.27 percent, at 3,401.48.
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record peaks on May
21. The S&P 500 has fallen more than 3 percent since its high.
U.S. private sector employers added 135,000 jobs in May, the
ADP payroll service reported, fewer than the 165,000 expected.
The number increased the likelihood that Friday's Labor
Department nonfarm payrolls report, which the Fed tracks
closely, will also point to a weak labor market in May.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose after data showed growth in the
vast U.S. services sector remained lackluster and a measure of
employment fell to its lowest in close to a year.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note
was up 18/32 in price, the yield at 2.0839 percent.
ABE DISAPPOINTS
In the third tranche of measures aimed at boosting Japanese
growth, Prime Minister Abe pledged to boost incomes and attract
foreign businesses, but did not mention plans to encourage
Japan's public funds to seek higher returns by investing more in
riskier assets like equities.
The Nikkei index had hit a 5-1/2-year high on May 23,
marking a rise of more than 50 percent for 2013, when doubts
about the effectiveness of Abe's economic reforms and Bank of
Japan stimulus efforts began to cause a change in sentiment.
European shares, which have been in a steady
retreat from last month's five-year peaks on mounting
expectations of a tapering in the Fed stimulus, closed down 1.5
percent after the U.S. jobs data, the biggest one-day percentage
loss in a week.
The weakness across European equity markets followed data
showing business activity in the euro zone easing in May and
retail sales in April pointed to weak consumer demand.
The data kept pressure on the European Central Bank to do
more to stimulate growth but was not seen as changing the
prevailing view that the bank will leave monetary policy
unchanged after its meeting on Thursday.
The likely lack of action by the ECB and the weaker equity
markets caused 10-year safe-haven German government bond yields
to ease to 1.512 percent from Monday's 1.534 percent, which was
the highest in nearly three months.