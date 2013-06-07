* Dollar gains after U.S. payrolls rise by 175,000 in May
* Data not seen as strong enough to prompt Fed pullback soon
* Global equity markets rise on 'Goldilocks' data
* Fear of immediate Fed easing abates, but wait 'til
September
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 7 The dollar rose and global
equity markets rallied on Friday after U.S. jobs data for May
quashed investors' concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon
start easing back on its stimulus program.
Still, investors are coming around to the notion that the
Fed would begin to reduce its bond buying in support of the
economy, perhaps as soon as September. The program has been
instrumental in pushing stocks to successive highs since March.
Employment outside the farming sector in the world's leading
economy rose by 175,000 last month, just above the median
forecast in a Reuters poll, Labor Department data showed.
The unemployment rate ticked one-tenth of a percentage point
higher to 7.6 percent, a relatively hopeful sign as it was
driven by more workers entering the American labor force.
Stocks on Wall Street jumped more than 1 percent, following
gains in Europe on the news, while the dollar rose against the
euro and crude oil rebounded from early losses.
Gold fell around 2 percent, its biggest one-day drop in over
three weeks.
"This kind of Goldilocks recovery is what people are looking
for," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView
Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
MSCI's all-country world index of 45 country
indexes rose 0.89 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300
of leading European shares gained 1.33 percent to close at
1,194.26.
Market gauges of investor apprehension eased on the news.
The Chicago Board Option Exchange's Volatility Index fell
9.62 percent, while in Europe the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index
slid 10.1 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
closed up 207.50 points, or 1.38 percent, at 15,248.12. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 20.82 points, or 1.28
percent, at 1,643.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index aded
45.16 points, or 1.32 percent, at 3,469.22.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, while the S&P gained
0.8 percent and the Nasdaq 0.4 percent.
The dollar recovered its sharp losses from the previous
session, beaten down by expectations of a downbeat figure before
the release of payrolls report.
The euro fell to the day's lows against the dollar
after the jobs report, touching a session low of $1.3193 and was
last at $1.3219, down 0.2 percent.
Against the yen, the dollar gained about 0.55 percent
to 97.47.
"This will calm some of the volatility in the markets, as
people were very concerned about an aberrational number in
particular being too strong and how that would aggressively move
the Fed's disposition in terms of tapering," said Rick Rieder,
co-head of Americas fixed income at BlackRock in New York.
But volatility is likely to pick up because of news in
coming weeks about European growth, U.S. economic data and
Japan's direction, he said. The Fed may begin to scale back its
asset purchases moderately some time around September, in line
with market expectations, Rieder said.
German Bund futures pared gains and U.S. government debt
fell in choppy trade on the view the U.S. payrolls data was not
enough to hasten a scaling back in Fed stimulus.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were down
28/32 in price to yield 2.179 percent.
Bund futures initially fell as low as 143.25 before
recouping those losses in rocky trade, to settle down 6 ticks at
143.39.
U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled
down $32.80 an ounce at $1,383.00.
Brent futures rose above $104 a barrel, supported by
expectations of ongoing U.S. economic stimulus, putting the
contract on course for its biggest weekly gain since late April.
Brent crude settled 95 cents higher at $104.56 a
barrel, while U.S. oil rose $1.27 to settle at $96.03 a
barrel.
"Oil is taking a cue from the equity market, which obviously
liked the employment data," said John Kilduff, a partner at
Again Capital LLC in New York.
"The upside surprise versus expectation is signaling further
economic improvement and energy demand."