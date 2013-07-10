* Eyes on Fed's June meeting minutes, Bernanke to speak
* Dollar off 3-year high, Euro stabilizes after 3-month low
* Oil rises on U.S. demand revival hopes
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 10 Global equity markets, the
dollar and government debt all traded near break-even on
Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes from the Federal
Reserve's June meeting for a clear indication of how long the
Fed's stimulative bond-buying program will continue.
Weak data from China and a rating downgrade of Italy curbed
investors' enthusiasm for equities pending the release of
minutes from the Fed's policy-setting meeting on June 18-19.
After a five-day run of gains for world shares
and the dollar's surge to a three-year high,
investors were booking profits and squaring positions.
But equities were trading slightly higher on the notion that
either the minutes, or Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke - due to speak
after the close of regular Wall Street trading - might suggest
that the Fed may not begin to scale back its stimulus measures
in September, as a market consensus has indicated.
The minutes from the June 18-19 meeting of the U.S. Federal
Open Market Committee will be released at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT).
"The only surprise you could have is a positive one because
everyone's expecting tapering so if the minutes were a little
bit more dovish than markets expected it could even be a
positive," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was up
0.25 percent, helped by a late rally in Chinese shares that was
sparked by talk of policy easing to combat slowing growth
there.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.88 points,
or 0.08 percent, at 15,313.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.43 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,652.75. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.76 points, or 0.22
percent, at 3,512.02.
The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
regional European companies had initially gained but soon
buckled as data showing China's exports fell for the first time
in 17 months was followed by soft manufacturing figures from
France, the Netherlands and Greece.
China warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after data showed
exports fell 3.1 percent in June against forecasts for a 4
percent rise. However, the data fueled talk that China's central
bank may ease policy in an effort to boost growth.
The euro's gains against the dollar accelerated in early New
York trade to reach a session high shortly after the release of
limp U.S. data.
U.S. wholesale inventories fell in May by the most in over a
year and a half, the second straight monthly decline and a sign
that restocking by businesses could weigh against economic
growth in the second quarter.
The euro rose as high as $1.2843, up 0.47 percent on
the day, and was last trading at 1.2840.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 3/32, with
the yield at 2.612 percent.
Oil rose on both sides of the Atlantic, with the U.S.
benchmark climbing to a 14-month high above $105 a barrel,
buoyed by a sharp decline in fuel stockpiles in the United
States, the top oil consumer.
But worries about a sluggish Chinese economy, underlined by
bleak June trade data, kept a lid on gains.
U.S. crude rose $1.55 to $105.08 a barrel. Brent
gained 13 cents to trade at $107.94.