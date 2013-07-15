* China's second-quarter slowdown not as sharp as feared
* U.S. retail sales weak, but Citigroup rises on earnings
* European shares track Asian gains after Chinese data
* Oil firm at 3-1/2-month high, copper sheds gains
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 15 Stock markets around the world
edged higher on Monday as a milder-than-expected slowdown in
China's economic growth lifted sentiment and early reads on U.S.
earnings were positive.
Gains were limited by a lower-than-expected read on U.S.
retail sales, a sign that the world's largest economy continues
to have areas of weakness.
The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher while the euro was
modestly lower. Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose and
Bunds slipped.
European stocks rose 0.4 percent while the S&P 500
was modestly higher, supported by strong earnings at Citigroup
Inc. Shares of the bank rose 2 percent to $51.81, and the
S&P 500 financial industry sector index gained 0.4
percent.
That financials are "finally doing well in a convincing way
is a major bullish indicator. We believe the economy is getting
better, so they should be doing well," said Nicholas Colas,
chief market strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York. "I'm
impressed by the rally today."
While earnings for the second quarter have largely come in
stronger than expected so far, only a small percentage of S&P
500 components have reported to date. This week will bring
results from dozens of companies, including numerous Dow
components.
U.S. shares were also boosted by Boeing Co, which
jumped 3.3 percent to $105.23 as an investigation of a fire that
broke out on one of the company's 787 Dreamliners did not blame
the plane's batteries.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.4 percent in June, only half the
0.8 percent rate economists polled by Reuters had expected. The
disappointment was tempered by accelerating growth in New York
State's manufacturing sector in July, according to a report from
the New York Federal Reserve that provides one of the earliest
monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
The mixed picture added to the debate over when and how
quickly the Federal Reserve would start to slow its stimulus
program, which has been widely credited with driving major stock
indexes to all-time highs.
China's economic growth cooled to 7.5 percent in the second
quarter from a year ago, while other figures showed a healthy
rise in retail sales and a minor undershoot of forecasts in
industrial output. Shares in Shanghai rose 1 percent.
Comments by Beijing last week had led markets to think the
numbers might have been weaker, so the outcome brought relief.
Commodities initially drove higher, but like stocks, faced some
profit-taking following a strong week last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.06 points,
or 0.26 percent, at 15,504.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.92 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,684.11. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.05 points, or 0.22
percent, at 3,608.13.
The MSCI world index rose 0.3 percent.
Oil rose 0.3 percent, reaching a three-month high,
while copper, gold and silver all
registered minor losses.
The Australian dollar, closely attuned to China's
fortunes due to the country's appetite for Aussie raw materials,
lost some of its post-data ground to stand 0.2 percent higher at
$0.9095. The U.S. dollar was up 0.1 percent against a basket of
currencies . The euro was flat at $1.3064.
In the bond market, trading was largely subdued. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 10/32,
the yield at 2.5541 percent.
Benchmark German Bund futures were 0.2 percent
lower at 143.38, having gained almost two points last week,
while a sell-off in Portuguese bonds steadied as traders awaited
developments after the country's political troubles.
French bonds gave a Gallic shoulder shrug to a
downgrade by Fitch, which on Friday became the last of the big
three ratings firms to strip Paris of its AAA
status.
"Conservative bond investors, such as reserve managers, used
to have triple-A only mandates, but they have adapted to the
reality that there aren't many triple-As anymore," said Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou, head of global asset allocation at JPMorgan.