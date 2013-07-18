* Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on Bernanke, earnings
* Nikkei rises, yen pressured ahead of elections
* Bunds reach five-week high, tracking U.S. Treasuries
* U.S. crude advances, gold and copper edge higher
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 18 Stock markets worldwide
extended their rally on Thursday, with major U.S. indexes
hitting all-time highs as the Federal Reserve again reassured
investors that it was flexible on the timing for ending its
stimulus program.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testified before Congress for a
second day on Thursday and reiterated that the Fed would only
start phasing out its stimulus once it is sure the economy is
strong enough to stand on its own.
His comments lured investors to equities, pushing major
indexes to all-time closing highs and gave the S&P 500 its tenth
positive session out of the past 11. The euro fell and the
dollar rose against a basket of currencies.
"Bernanke has made equities the only place for most people
to go, and the rally has been entirely on him," said Mark Grant,
managing director at Southwest Securities in Fort Lauderdale.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 78.02 points,
or 0.50 percent, at 15,548.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.46 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,689.37. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.28 points, or 0.04
percent, at 3,611.28.
U.S. stocks were also supported by strong quarterly earnings
reports from IBM and Morgan Stanley, though Intel
Corp sank following its results. A jump in regional
factory activity boosted sentiment as well.
After the market closed, Moody's changed its outlook on the
United States' "AAA" sovereign rating to stable from negative,
reflecting its view that federal government debt was on track
with the rating agency's criteria.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose
0.5 percent.
European equities ended 0.9 percent higher,
outperforming U.S. markets, as the broad STOXX Europe 600 broke
above a resistance level.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies
while the euro was down 0.1 percent. The U.S.
benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 15/32, the
yield at 2.5472 percent.
Market participants awaited a meeting of Group of 20 finance
ministers for signs of an orchestrated approach to the end of
U.S. money-printing, which could help defuse volatility in
global markets.
The G20, which meets in Moscow on Friday and Saturday,
includes many of the emerging economies that have been at the
sharp end of the dollar's surge since Bernanke first signaled in
May that the Fed would roll back its bond-buying program.
YEN DROOPS
With no surprises from Bernanke during his congressional
testimony, currency markets started to focus on Sunday's Upper
House elections in Japan, which are expected to strengthen Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe and his radical stimulus strategy.
'Abenomics,' as Abe's $1.4-trillion plan is known, has
caused a 14 percent drop in the yen this year.
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley
in London, said he expected a further retreat once the Fed firms
up a plan to withdraw its supportive measures.
"The market is of the view the Abe administration will come
out of this very well, so post-election it will be an
interesting time because we could see the rhetoric around the
reform plans picking up," Stannard said. "If this is the case,
we will start to see the yen coming under pressure again."
Japan's Nikkei share index earlier surged 1.3
percent to an eight-week high while the U.S. dollar gained 0.9
percent against the yen to 100.46 yen.
PERIPHERAL VISION
In debt markets, benchmark German Bunds edged 0.1
percent higher, hovering around a five-week high.
An impending no-confidence vote against Portugal's ruling
coalition has turned the focus to peripheral euro zone debt.
The motion, proposed by a minor party, is seen as likely to
fail. But markets will be on the lookout for any signals sent by
the three main parties, which are holding talks on a broad deal
to keep the country's bailout program on track.
Spain and France both held smooth bond auctions on Thursday
despite Spain's prime minister fighting a corruption scandal and
France having just lost its last triple-A sovereign credit
rating from a major ratings agency.
Commodities, meanwhile, were mixed, with Brent oil
flat but U.S. crude futures jumping 1.5 percent as U.S.
stocks fell for a third straight week. Copper rose 0.3
percent and gold rose 0.6 percent.