By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 25 The dollar and global equity
markets fell on Thursday after mixed corporate earnings and
renewed worries about growth in China weighed on investor
sentiment, but a 30 percent jump in Facebook Inc shares lifted
U.S. stocks from the doldrums.
Facebook posted its biggest single-day percentage
gain ever a day after the world's No. 1 social network reported
a better-than-expected surge in mobile advertising.
Facebook was the most actively traded Nasdaq-listed share,
surpassing the second-most active by 4 to 1, in volume that was
the heaviest since its marred IPO more than a year ago.
The late-day U.S. stock rally came as global equity markets
fell after profit warnings in Europe by German heavyweights BASF
and Siemens. Corporate America's earnings
for the most part have failed to impress, even as General Motors
and Dow Chemical Co posted strong results.
"The market is anticipating a pick-up in corporate profits,
looking to later parts of this year, but we're not seeing robust
earnings in the here and now," said Kevin Caron, market
strategist at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Of the 233 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted results
through early Thursday, 67.8 percent beat analyst expectations,
slightly better than the past four quarters and above the 63
percent average since 1994, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 13.37
points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 15,555.61. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 4.31 points, or 0.26 percent, to
finish at 1,690.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
25.59 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 3,605.19.
Global shares as measured by MSCI's all-country world index
fell 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares closed down 0.45 percent
at 1,209.11.
Major indexes in Britain, France and Germany also closed
lower.
In London, mining shares were big losers, led by Anglo
American and Rio Tinto, as mounting worries
about China halted a recovery rally in the sector.
The dollar fell against the euro and the yen as investors
saw positive economic news in Europe, but a rise in U.S.
business spending plans for a third straight month in June was
not enough to drive the U.S. currency.
German government bonds fell as better data from major
European economies this week prompted investors to dump
safe-haven assets.
German business morale rose for a third straight month in
July, Spain's unemployment rate fell for the first time in two
years and UK growth sped up in the second quarter.
German 10-year yields were up 3.2 basis points
at 1.67 percent, while German Bund futures settled down
44 ticks at 142.28 after Wednesday's more than full-point drop.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32 to
yield 2.579 percent.
The euro was near a one-month peak in New York trading after
the German Ifo survey. The influential think tank's business
climate index rose to 106.2 in July from 105.9 a month ago, just
ahead of forecasts of a 106.1 reading.
The dollar index fell 0.7 percent to 81.683, while
the euro rose to $1.3295, the highest since June 20, and
was last at $1.3291, up 0.7 percent.
The dollar fell 1.2 percent against the yen to 99.04
yen.
Crude edged higher in choppy trade after initially falling
on concerns over weak Chinese economic data dimming the outlook
for demand in the world's No. 2 oil consumer. U.S. crude output
reached the highest rate in more than two decades.
Brent crude oil rebounded, rising 46 cents to settle
at $107.65 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures rose 10 cents to settle at $105.49
a barrel.