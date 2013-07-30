* Dollar index gains, moves away from five-week low
* U.S. stock indexes open higher but agricultural shares
down
* Aussie dollar skids after RBA chief hints at rate cut
* Chinese central bank injects cash for first time since Feb
NEW YORK, July 30 Shares rose on Tuesday as a
heavy session of data buoyed optimism about growth prospects
heading into this week's three big central bank meetings, while
the U.S. dollar rose from its recent five-week low.
A pick-up in euro zone consumer and business confidence gave
stock markets the initial boost as they await policy clues from
the U.S. Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England this week.
The dollar recovered from losses against the yen after U.S.
single-family home prices rose in May, though the pace of gains
cooled compared to the month before.
"The nearest things on the horizon are the Fed meeting and
the jobs number so I think we're going to tread water here until
that," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor
Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.40 points,
or 0.22 percent, at 15,556.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.10 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,690.43. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.93 points, or 0.58
percent, at 3,620.07.
MSCI's world index was up 0.2 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.1 percent.
Potash producers and related agriculture companies were
volatile on stock markets everywhere after Russia's Uralkali
dismantled one of the world's largest potash
partnerships by pulling out of a venture with Belarus Potash Co.
Uralkali said the decision might lead to a fall in global
potash price to below $300 per ton in the second half of 2013,
from $400 per ton now.
In New York trade, Mosaic Co fell 20.5 percent,
Potash Corp slid 21.2 percent and Agrium Inc
fell 4.7 percent.
The dollar continued to edge away from Monday's
five-week low as investors viewed its sharp drop over the last
two weeks as a chance to get back in ahead of the Fed meeting
and this week's growth and jobs data. It was last up
0.4 percent. The dollar was last up 0.3 percent against the yen
.
"I think the Fed is not going to want to rock the boat, but
what could change market expectations is the U.S. data that is
coming out," said Alvin Tan, FX strategist at Societe Generale.
"It is not only the Fed that is coming up tomorrow, we also
have U.S. second quarter GDP, ISM data and on Friday we have
non-farm payrolls ... if these come in strong, the market is
going to start pricing in a faster tapering cycle again."
AUSSIE DOLLAR DIVE
Currency traders were also watching the Australian dollar
, which reached a two-week low after hints from the
central bank's governor of another rate cut at next week's RBA
meeting.
"The recent decline in the exchange rate seems to make sense
from a macroeconomic perspective," Glenn Stevens told a charity
lunch. "It would not be a major surprise if a further decline
occurred over time."
Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei bounced 1.5 percent
as the yen eased, though stocks elsewhere in the region
finished flat. China's central bank's first injection of funds
into money markets since February was balanced by some mixed
data.
Commodities stayed under pressure before the Fed meeting and
on concerns about China's outlook. Analysts polled by Reuters
before data on Thursday forecast its manufacturing sector may
have shrunk in July for the first time in 10 months.
Copper hit a three-week low, gold inched down
to $1,322.41 an ounce, and U.S. crude lost 1.26 percent
to below $104 a barrel.
Gold was also hurt by action in the U.S. dollar, as traders
shied away from taking big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting. Gold is priced in U.S. dollars.
German bund futures were little changed before this
week's ECB meeting where the central bank is expected to give
some details on its plans to provide "forward guidance" on rates
for the first time.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders positioned
for the release of second-quarter U.S. economic growth data, the
Federal Reserve policy statement and the Treasury's next
refunding announcement, all due on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in
price with their yield easing to 2.58 percent from 2.61 percent
late on Monday.