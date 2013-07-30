* Dollar index moves away from five-week low
* U.S. stock indexes open higher but agricultural shares
down
* Aussie dollar skids after RBA chief hints at rate cut
* Chinese central bank injects cash for first time since
February
NEW YORK, July 30 Stocks rose on world markets
on Tuesday as data buoyed optimism about growth prospects
heading into the week's meetings of the U.S., British and
European central banks, while the dollar climbed from its recent
five-week low.
A pick-up in euro zone consumer and business confidence gave
stock markets an initial boost as they await policy clues from
the U.S. Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England and Friday's
U.S. jobs report for July.
The dollar recovered from losses against the yen after data
showed U.S. single-family home prices rose in May, although the
pace of gains cooled compared with the previous month.
"The nearest things on the horizon are the Fed meeting and
the jobs number, so I think we're going to tread water here
until that," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at
Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.50 points,
or 0.15 percent, at 15,545.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.34 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,689.67. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.24 points, or 0.78
percent, at 3,627.38.
Pfizer, the largest U.S. drugmaker, rose 1 percent
after it reported second-quarter earnings above estimates
, while U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc
also reported better-than-expected earnings.
MSCI's world index was up 0.2 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.1 percent.
Shares of potash producers and related agriculture companies
were volatile after Russia's Uralkali dismantled one
of the world's largest potash partnerships by pulling out of a
venture with Belarus Potash Co.
Uralkali said the decision might lead to a fall in the
global potash price to below $300 per ton in the second half of
2013, from $400 per ton now.
In New York trade, Mosaic Co fell 20.1 percent,
Potash Corp slid 20.1 percent and Agrium Inc
fell 4.4 percent.
DOLLAR GAINS
The U.S. dollar continued to edge away from Monday's
five-week low as investors viewed its sharp drop over the last
two weeks as a chance to get back in ahead of the Fed meeting
and this week's growth and jobs data. The dollar index
was last up 0.2 percent. The dollar was last up 0.1
percent against the yen.
"I think the Fed is not going to want to rock the boat, but
what could change market expectations is the U.S. data that is
coming out," said Alvin Tan, FX strategist at Societe Generale.
"It is not only the Fed that is coming up tomorrow, we also
have U.S. second-quarter GDP, ISM data and on Friday we have
non-farm payrolls ... if these come in strong, the market is
going to start pricing in a faster tapering cycle again."
Currency traders were also watching the Australian dollar
, which reached a two-week low after hints from the
central bank's governor of another rate cut at next week's
Reserve Bank of Australia meeting.
RBA "Governor Stevens' comments that the inflation
environment remains soft came in on the dovish side at a
critical juncture for sentiment," said Christopher Vecchio,
Currency Analyst at DailyFX in New York.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei bounced up 1.5 percent as
the yen eased, though stocks elsewhere in the region
finished flat. China's central bank's first injection of funds
into money markets since February was balanced by some mixed
data.
COMMODITIES PRESSURED
Commodities stayed under pressure before the Fed meeting and
on concerns about China's outlook. Analysts polled by Reuters
forecast data on Thursday will show its manufacturing sector may
have shrunk in July for the first time in 10 months.
Copper hit a three-week low, gold was little
change at $1,326.16 an ounce and U.S. crude lost 1.5
percent to change hands below $104 a barrel.
Gold was also hurt by action in the U.S. dollar, as traders
shied away from taking big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve
meeting. Gold is priced in U.S. dollars.
German bund futures were little changed before this
week's ECB meeting, where the central bank is expected to give
some details on its plans to provide "forward guidance" on rates
for the first time.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose as traders positioned for the
release of second-quarter U.S. economic growth data, the Federal
Reserve policy statement and the Treasury's next refunding
announcement, all due on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 1/32 in
price, the yield easing to 2.595 percent from 2.61 percent late
on Monday.